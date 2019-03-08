Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bees 'wing it' to show off their painting skills at Queen Mary's Festival of Communities

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 June 2019

Meet Mr Bumble... one of Queen Mary University's busy researchers. Picture: QMUL

Meet Mr Bumble... one of Queen Mary University's busy researchers. Picture: QMUL

QMUL

Bees painting pictures are showing off their skills at this year's Festival of Communities celebrating the East End's culture and diversity.

Families join in Queen Mary's research at last year's Festival of Communities. Picture: Jonathan ColeFamilies join in Queen Mary's research at last year's Festival of Communities. Picture: Jonathan Cole

The festival returns for its fourth year to show academic research through a weekend of family activities starting Saturday week, June 15, at Stepney Green Park, and the next day at Queen Mary University's Mile End Campus, both days 11.30am to 4.30pm.

"The festival is a chance for people to explore ground-breaking research happening right on their doorstep," Queen Mary's Dean Peter McOwan said. "They'll see how our researchers work on projects that change lives."

You may also want to watch:

The research includes bees painting artworks and what life's like as a Turtle.

'Hands on' experience for youngsters in university's medical research project. Picture: Jonathan Cole'Hands on' experience for youngsters in university's medical research project. Picture: Jonathan Cole

Youngsters can also build their own city to see how their design can effect air pollution, use virtual reality technology to explore the Hyper-K neutrino detector beneath a mountain in Japan and help create a mural.

Sports fans can test their football skills, take a basketball hoop challenge and scale a climbing wall.

Organisations staging the two-day festival with Queen Mary include Tower Hamlets Council, Stepney's Stifford centre and the Salvation Army. Other organisations showing projects are Spitalfields city farm and St John's Ambulance.

Most Read

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Essex draw as last-wicket pair extend innings

General vew of play during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 5th June 2019

Sterling believes Nations League success could spur England onto greatness

Raheem Sterling will hope to be celebrating against with England at this week's Nations League Finals (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

17th Pals’ Battalion Band to play at Liverpool Street Station

A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA).

Cricket: Seamer Siddle happy to do his bit with bat for Essex

Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bees ‘wing it’ to show off their painting skills at Queen Mary’s Festival of Communities

Meet Mr Bumble... one of Queen Mary University's busy researchers. Picture: QMUL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists