Published: 1:20 PM July 27, 2021

Now which bit goes where? Rocket club at George Green's School - Credit: Cadent Foundation

It really is rocket science for pupils who joined a pilot after-school project at George Green’s School so they can reach their full potential.

At the club, youngsters experimented with engineering to make rockets and rocket launchers as a way of problem solving.

“It’s harder to build a rocket than I thought,” one pupil said. “I need to do it again — this one isn't flying anywhere.”

Using engineering to build rockets helps George Green's pupils at problem-solving. - Credit: Cadent Foundation

The six-week project was set up at the Isle of Dogs school by City Year UK education charity to bring science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to life and be accessible to those from deprived backgrounds.

City Year UK's chief executive Kevin Munday said: “Children who take part in extra activities do better in school, but those from deprived backgrounds are three times less likely to join in.

"Fewer reach expected standards in reading, writing and maths.”

George Green’s was one of four pilot schools running rocket clubs with grants from the Cadent Foundation. More clubs are to open in schools in north London, the Midlands and the north next term.