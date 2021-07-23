Nine Tower Hamlets secondary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted

Published: 8:00 AM July 23, 2021

Tower Hamlets can boast multiple Ofsted-rated outstanding secondary schools.

The regulatory body, which visits a range of institutions, rates provision as either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

According to Ofsted, an outstanding school is highly effective in delivering outcomes that provide exceptionally well for all its pupils’ needs, ensuring children are well equipped for the next stage of their education.

Swanlea School, Whitechapel

This school was rated outstanding in September 2013 in all categories for the second time.

The secondary mainstream in Brady Street was awarded Teaching School status in 2015 as a benchmark for other schools to follow.

Beatrice Tate School, Mile End

As a co-educational SEN for pupils with severe learning difficulties and profound and multiple learning difficulties, it was rated outstanding in July 2021 after inspections this May.

It has a new campus in Southern Grove, off Mile End Road.

Stepney All Saints CofE

Rated outstanding in December 2015, this mainstream secondary was formerly known as Sir John Cass Red Coat in Stepney Way next to St Dunstan’s Mother Church of Stepney.

The original charity school opened at Aldgate in 1710 but merged with Red Coat in Mile End (founded in 1724) in 1961, when the new site opened in Stepney Way.

East End Arts and Music School, Bromley-by-Bow

This academy for 16- to 19-year-olds opened in 2014 at Maltings Close, off the A12 Blackwall approach road, and was rated outstanding in June 2017.

An annual talent showcase had to go online in June because of a ban on public performances during the pandemic.

Morpeth School, Bethnal Green

Rated outstanding in November 2020, this secondary mainstream is in Portman Place, off Globe Road.

It began life in 1911 as Morpeth Street Central School. Post-war years brought a rise in popularity of the arts, and it became a flagship new comprehensive in the 1960s.

Phoenix Special School, Bow

Phoenix offers “life enhancing" primary through to secondary education in Bow Road to develop an individual's potential to achieve a fulfilling adult life.

Rated outstanding in December 2018.

Bishop Challoner Girls' School, Stepney

This school was rated outstanding in May 2014.

It is a secondary mainstream in Commercial Road and is part of a Catholic federation with the boys’ school next door which was founded 1859 by first Convent of Mercy.

The present campus opened in 1971, and now has a sports hall, theatre and dance studio.

South Quay College, Isle of Dogs

Rated outstanding in June 2014, this academy for 16- to 19-year-olds in Mastmaker Road, Canary Wharf serves communities affected by social and economic inequality to give pupils better life chances.

Non-religious and not selective, but "aligned with ethos set by Jesus" to help the poor, excluded and those in need.

Mulberry Academy Shoreditch

This academy was rated outstanding in January 2013.

The secondary mainstream in Gosset Street was formerly Bethnal Green Academy and Daneford Secondary.

Its mission is to develop creativity, leadership and life-long love of learning in its pupils, who leave "contributing to their community, to British society and to global wellbeing".