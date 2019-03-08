Search

GCSE results: Sir John Cass headteacher 'extremely proud' after exam success

PUBLISHED: 17:03 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 22 August 2019

Esmeralda Atikpoe achieved seven 9s. Picture: Sir John Cass and Red Coat School.

Esmeralda Atikpoe achieved seven 9s. Picture: Sir John Cass and Red Coat School.

GCSE pupils at Sir John Cass and Red Coat School enjoyed exam success with 76 per cent gaining grades 9-4.

Faiyaz Mahmood will stay on at Sir John Cass and Red Coat School sixth form afetr achieving nine 9s and two 8s. Picture: Sir John Cass and Red Coat School.Faiyaz Mahmood will stay on at Sir John Cass and Red Coat School sixth form afetr achieving nine 9s and two 8s. Picture: Sir John Cass and Red Coat School.

Great individual achievements include Faiyaz Mahmood, who achieved nine 9s and two 8s.

He will be staying on at the school's sixth form to study maths, further maths, chemistry and psychology at A-level.

Esmeralda Atikpoe achieved seven 9s, three 8s and a 7.

The Stepney Way, Stepney Green school had a Progress 8 score of +0.6.

Headteacher Paul Woods said: "We are extremely proud of our students who achieved excellent grades due to their hard work, determination and commitment to succeed."

The GCSE success follows strong A-level results, with 73 per cent achieving grades A*-C in their exam results.

Mayor John Biggs met pupils at the school on results day and said: "The school has been on a great journey.

"It's been improving and focussing on academic standards.

"The students work really hard and we are really proud of what we have achieved with the school."

