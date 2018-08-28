Mary and Joseph in dress rehearsal for children’s Nativity parade in Spitalfields with Bayleaf the Donkey

Annual children's Nativity Parade through Spitalfields takes place Wednesday, December 19. Picture: Colin O’Brien/Spitalfields Life Colin O’Brien/Spitalfields Life

A “living nativity” procession heads off once again through the streets of Spitalfields with 180 schoolchildren and a donkey tomorrow.

Puipils from Christ Church Primary in Brick Lane are heading for Wednesday's Bishops Square carol concert this week, as seen from previous years. Picture: Colin O’Brien/Spitalfields Life Puipils from Christ Church Primary in Brick Lane are heading for Wednesday's Bishops Square carol concert this week, as seen from previous years. Picture: Colin O’Brien/Spitalfields Life

Pupils from Christ Church Primary in Brick Lane are taking Bayleaf the Donkey from Spitalfields Farm to their annual open air carol concert with two youngsters chosen as Mary and Joseph.

The only concession to the 21st century is that little Mary wears a safety crash helmet while riding on Bayleaf.

The children are dressing as characters from the Bible story including three wise men and the angel Gabriel, heading appropriately to Bishop’s Square for the concert at 11.45am with readings of the Christmas Story and dance routines.

The staff choir from Allen & Overy international law firm in Bishops Square usually come out and join in the concert behind Spitalfields Market.

The school made £80,000 in 2015 for an adventure-type playground and have been busy fundraising since then for a new art room and music instruments.