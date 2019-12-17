Childcare scheme with its own foodbank gets top marks from Ofsted

Holiday play scheme at St Anne's in Spitalfields. Picture: LBTH LBTH

A holiday childcare scheme with its own foodbank for families in Bethnal Green has received the top rating from Ofsted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters from 8th East London Scout group join in council's Big Clean Up, summer 2019. Picture: LBTH Youngsters from 8th East London Scout group join in council's Big Clean Up, summer 2019. Picture: LBTH

Inspectors gave the scheme at St Matthias Primary School the highest grade, citing "the enthusiasm of the children to attend" and the way it is run as a partnership between parents and schools in the area.

"We make sure families are supported with its onsite food bank," Tower Hamlets Family Support Service head Jill McGinley explained. "It's fabulous seeing Ofsted recognising what we provide for children and their families."

St Matthias was the first Tower Hamlets holiday club to be examined by Ofsted's new inspection grading system which was introduced in September.

It is the second good Ofsted rating in Bethnal Green this year from Ofsted after the holiday childcare scheme at St Mary & St Michael Primary School received a high grade in August.