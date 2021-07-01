'Game, set and match' to St Paul's Way as it wins School of the Year
- Credit: SPWT
A sports coach who kept lawn tennis alive during Covid by setting up online activities for her pupils has won a national title for her East End school.
Christine Dransfield’s extracurricular activities have earned St Paul’s Way Trust secondary a School of the Year title for getting youngsters active during the months of lockdown.
“Initially it was hard as we had pupils living in flats without gardens,” Christine explained. “We provided loads of different online activities, then ran tennis camps in really small bubbles when things opened up to get them communicating again after lockdown.”
The school in Bow Common has been recognised with the award by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for keeping the game alive during the pandemic.
GB wheelchair player Lucy Shuker announced the winning school out of 22,000 at the live-streamed awards ceremony held by the governing body of the LTA, which was presented by Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
“We’ve been here nine years building up a programme that’s become an integral part of the school,” Christine added. “It’s something to attract players and future pupils to join a great tennis school.”
Christine linked online activities to schoolwork, making videos to help parents keep children active.
