Published: 3:55 PM April 28, 2021

Keeley Wright... Lawyer of the future arguing passionately to end miscarriages of justice - Credit: National Accident Helpline

Law student Keely Wright has beaten rivals from all over the UK to reach the Future Legal Mind Award's final round for budding lawyers.

The 21-year-old from Millwall on the Isle of Dogs triumphed against students and legal trainees to be one of 10 finalists in National Accident Helpline’s award for 2021.

Keely is studying to be a solicitor at the University of Greenwich with a passion to prevent miscarriages of justice.

“I was given this opportunity to speak on what I feel passionate about,” she said. “My first response when I was told I’m through to the final was ‘no way!'”

She has got through against a record number of entries for the competition, now in its seventh year.

Wrongful convictions need “more dedication from those who govern" as they fail to compensate those who fall victim, she argued.

Will Herbertson, director of marketing and strategy at National Accident Helpline, said: “Keely clearly feels passionately about the need to introduce new legislation that can rectify miscarriages of justice when they occur.”

The budding lawyer finds out in May if she’s this year’s Future Legal Mind.

The winner gets £2,000 and mentoring by professional lawyers.