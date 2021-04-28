News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Education

How a Millwall law student plans to fight miscarriages of justice

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:55 PM April 28, 2021   
Keeley Wright... argued passionately to end miscarriage of justice

Keeley Wright... Lawyer of the future arguing passionately to end miscarriages of justice - Credit: National Accident Helpline

Law student Keely Wright has beaten rivals from all over the UK to reach the Future Legal Mind Award's final round for budding lawyers. 

The 21-year-old from Millwall on the Isle of Dogs triumphed against students and legal trainees to be one of 10 finalists in National Accident Helpline’s award for 2021. 

Keely is studying to be a solicitor at the University of Greenwich with a passion to prevent miscarriages of justice. 

“I was given this opportunity to speak on what I feel passionate about,” she said. “My first response when I was told I’m through to the final was ‘no way!'” 

She has got through against a record number of entries for the competition, now in its seventh year.

You may also want to watch:

Wrongful convictions need “more dedication from those who govern" as they fail to compensate those who fall victim, she argued. 

Will Herbertson, director of marketing and strategy at National Accident Helpline, said: “Keely clearly feels passionately about the need to introduce new legislation that can rectify miscarriages of justice when they occur.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Homes in the sky' go on sale in old London Docks for a cool £730,000
  2. 2 Crunch time for Brick Lane: decision on future of Old Truman Brewery deferred
  3. 3 Thousands oppose Old Truman Brewery development plans
  1. 4 Protest at east London GP surgeries being handed to private operator
  2. 5 Decision time for Leyton Orient on McAnuff and player contracts
  3. 6 Extraordinary stitchers can’t ‘mask’ their success with Covid PPE
  4. 7 Man, 19, stabbed in Stepney Green Park
  5. 8 Politicians join forces on referendum about Tower Hamlets mayor
  6. 9 How a Millwall law student plans to fight miscarriages of justice
  7. 10 Data reveals spike in graffiti incidents in Tower Hamlets

The budding lawyer finds out in May if she’s this year’s Future Legal Mind.

The winner gets £2,000 and mentoring by professional lawyers. 

East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teenagers protest at Globe Road in Stepney Green in 2016 over their youth club closing 

Coronavirus

Tackling Covid blamed for yet more threats to public services

Mike Brooke

person
London City Island

Opinion

Architect's view: 'London City Island is like a kooky futuristic city'

Gordon Shrigley, Architect

person
Sit-down protest waiting to be arrested... women demonstrating outside HSBC bank HQ in Canary Wharf

Environment News

Windows smashed in Extinction Rebellion protest at Canary Wharf bank HQ

Mike Brooke

person
Jailed... 18-year-olds Smith-Williams and accomplice Gabriel Burke-Georgiou for knifer attack on train.

Crime

Jailed: Teenagers who left victim blind in one eye after train stabbing

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus