Police ‘wanted for questioning’ at Swanlea School’s Whitechapel careers fair

Careers fair gets under way at Swanlea School. Picture: Zara Islam/Swanlea

The police and Home Office have been answering questions from schoolchildren in the first ever careers fair staged by Swanlea Secondary in Whitechapel.

Pupils finding out what a career in the civil service might be like. Picture: Zara Islam/Swanlea

Professionals from organisations in industry and commerce set up stalls with information about jobs to inspire students.

The 30 organisations included the London Air Ambulance in Whitechapel, Canary Wharf Group, the Met Police, Home Office, Department of Work and Pensions, NHS, Bank of America, VISA credit cards, University College London and Goldsmith’s University.

“The students were genuinely interested and asked many questions,” the London Air Ambulance organisation’s Rhiannon Evans said. “It’s nice to build a local connection as the Air Ambulance is right across the road from the school.”

Swanlea youngsters learning about career opportunities. Picture: Zara Islam/Swanlea

The purpose was to help think about career choices and highlight different paths they can take.

Some pupils even applied to do work experience during the summer holidays.

The youngsters also showed “a positive attitude to police work”, according to the Met’s Jeremy York.

The Department of Work and Pensions identified career goals from pupils that show “they have real passion and ambition”.

The careers fair was also a chance for those interested in the building industry to learn about and get an insight into Structure Tone construction company, one of the organisations from industry that had an information stall.