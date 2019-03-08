Search

Guess what Tower Bridge and London's skyline looks like 125 years from now

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 04 July 2019

Tower Bridge at sunset. Picture: Mike Brooke

Tower Bridge at sunset. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The iconic Tower Bridge is looking well into the 22nd century to celebrate its 19th century construction and 125th anniversary this year.

1893... Tower Bridge under construction. Picture: Metropolitan Archive1893... Tower Bridge under construction. Picture: Metropolitan Archive

London's defining landmark was created by the renowned Victorian architect Sir Horace Jones and opened in 1894.

Its management is now calling designers, artists, architects, engineers and enthusiasts to step into his shoes and work out what London's skyline will look like in 125 years from now.

It is inviting them to follow Sir Horace and his civil engineer Sir John Wolfe Barry to stand on the Thames riverbank and look westwards towards Tower Bridge and the City to imagine the cityscape in 2144.

Bridge master Chris Earlie at the controls... Bridge master Chris Earlie at the controls... "We want to encourage the next generation of visionaries." Picture: Mike Brooke

"We want to encourage the next generation of innovators and visionaries to shape London's ever-changing landscape," bridgemaster Chris Earlie said.

"Tower Bridge is central to London's skyline, its industries and its cultural heritage. It has seen so much change in the City since 1894—so we look forward to seeing what people envisage 125 ahead."

The "pioneers of tomorrow" are being asked to imagine a cityscape of soaring skyscrapers, perhaps 'flying cars'—no matter how ambitious, farfetched or downright weird.

Tower Bridge by night, from St Katharine's. Picture: Mike BrookeTower Bridge by night, from St Katharine's. Picture: Mike Brooke

The contest mirrors the Victorian competition to find a solution to the City's chronic traffic crisis and the call for another Thames crossing downriver from London Bridge without hindering shipping in the Pool of London.

Sir Horace came up with the bascule lifting bridge idea, with the bascules housed in giant chambers at the foot of two neo-Gothic island towers linked by a pedestrian walkway above the ships.

Competition entries for the 'skyline of the future' have to be submitted by 10am on July 25 in a 2D format and no larger than A3 size. Shortlisted designs go on public display next month, viewed by 3,000 visitors to Tower Bridge every day.

Lady Daphne Thames sailing barge moored at St Katharine's by Tower Bridge. Picture: Mike BrookeLady Daphne Thames sailing barge moored at St Katharine's by Tower Bridge. Picture: Mike Brooke

The winner gets to take the controls and operate the lifting gear to let a ship pass and take a trip on the Lady Daphne historic wooden Thames sailing barge built in 1923, when Tower Bridge was just 29 years old.

The '2144 skyline' competition is online. Entry forms can be emailed to marketing@towerbridge.org.uk or posted to 'London 2144 Competition at Tower Bridge Offices, SE1 2UP

