Students across Tower Hamlets are set to receive their A level, BTEC and T Level results today, August 18 – and we will be updating results from all schools and colleges as they come in.

Overall, A Level grades are down on the past two years, though they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The drop was expected as exams were held for the first time since 2019, with a number of adaptations, including advance notice of some topics, to mitigate lost learning during the pandemic.

Students will begin receiving their results from 8am, but universities will already know grades and will be on hand for students with any queries.

For those who do not get the grades they hoped for and need to consider other options, Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) chief executive Clare Marchant said there are more than 27,000 courses in clearing, as well as a range of apprenticeship opportunities available.

She said: “While many will be celebrating today, there will be some who are disappointed.

“My advice is to take advantage of the wide range of choices on offer, which includes over 27,000 courses in clearing, along with a range of apprenticeship opportunities.”

Students can visit ucas.com to see their options or speak to a UCAS adviser on the phone or social media.

George Green's School

Nadi Ahmed is congratulated by George Green's School principal Jon Ryder - Credit: George Green's School

The principal of George Green's School on the Isle of Dogs hailed the proportion of students getting offers for their first or second preference universities.

The school saw 83 per cent of students offered places at their top two choices - something principal Jon Ryder called "an incredible achievement".

Joy for George Green's School students Carina Hoang and Anna Santos-Conte - Credit: George Green's School

Just more than 60pc are set to go to their first choice universities following results day.

Mr Ryder said: “We are delighted by the performance of our A-level and BTEC cohort this year.

"This was a group of young people most affected by the pandemic and they have demonstrated incredible levels of resilience to achieve in the way that they have."

George Green's School Level 3 BTEC students Atiya Miah, Zahra Gaye and Naziha Islam celebrate their distinctions and are off to study at Russell Group universities - Credit: George Green's School

Overall, 45 pc of students achieved at least one A or A*, while 57pc got three A* to C grades.

Nadi Ahmed achieved 3 A*s and will now study medicine at Manchester University.

He said: “I did my best to be consistent and to sustain very high levels of hard work.

"My advice to new year 13s would be to have a goal and implement a plan to achieve it.”

Fariha Faruke will study maths with statistics and economics at Queen Mary University of London after getting one A* and two As.

Fariha Faruke with George Green's School deputy headteacher Aidan McQuaid - Credit: George Green's School

Her advice was "practice, practice, practice".

“My success is down to consistent revision and always reviewing my notes after lesson," she said.

Bishop Challoner

Bishop Challoner's Yavuz Hussain (left), who will now study psychology at Bournemouth University, celebrates with teacher Fatemah Abidi - Credit: Bishop Challoner Catholic Federation of Schools

Eight students from Bishop Challoner Catholic Federation of Schools in Stepney will begin nursing and midwifery courses at the prestigious Kings College London after receiving their A-level results.

Among the universities where Bishop Challoner sixth formers are headed include Warwick and Royal Holloway, University of London.

Heads of sixth form Helen Livermore and Andy Warburton said: “We are so proud of our Year 13, who are going on to some of the world’s top universities and excellent apprenticeships after a challenging and unprecedented few years.

"This is testament to their resilience and character and to the high standards we set within our sixth form.

"It is also a reflection on the outstanding support and guidance our students receive. We wish them all the best for the future”.





Langdon Park

Langdon Park pupil Habibul Islam - Credit: Langdon Park

Top achievers at the Poplar school include Saira Hussain, whose two A*s and an A secured her a place at Queen Mary University to study international relations and politics. Habibul Islam will be heading to the London School of Economics to study politics after achieving the same grades.

Faiza Ahmed and Fahmida Begum both achieved A*AA. Faiza will now study International Relations at SOAS while Fahmida is considering taking a gap year before starting university.

Langdon Park pupil Miruna Spanu - Credit: Langdon Park



Other success stories include Miruna Spanu, who didn’t speak English when she joined Langdon Park and will now go to Greenwich after achieving AAB.

She will be joined at the university by Ferdousi Ahmed, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2015 and had to shield during the pandemic. She surpassed her target grades and will be going to study primary education.

Some pupils also received their Btec results, including Hamza Solak who got D*D*D – with D* being the top grade. He will now go to Lancaster University for computer science with industrial experience.

Headteacher Nick Langham said: “Overall the results in 2022 have seen a significant increase in the number of A*/A grades when compared to the last set of public exams.

“These results, particularly given the circumstances of the last two years, are testament to the hard work of our students and the terrific support offered by teachers, support staff, tutors and parents. Securing the appropriate university or apprenticeship is life-changing and I am very proud of the achievements of every student.”

Attlee A Level Academy

Zayd Bedri Ibrahim is hoping to study medicine after receiving his results - Credit: Zayd Bedri Ibrahim

Stepney Green’s Attlee A Level Academy is celebrating record-breaking results this year, with a 12 per cent rise in high grades over the last four years.

Part of New City College, the specialist A Level centre had around 125 students achieving 371 A Levels between them this year.

Zayd Bedri Ibrahim, who achieved three As in biology, chemistry and maths and hopes to study medicine, said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Attlee. The teachers have been incredibly supportive and have encouraged me every step of my journey. I couldn't have done it without them.”

Naima El Hallili, who is off to Royal Holloway to study history having achieved A B B in her results, said: “The Academy has an open-door policy which meant teachers were always there to support us emotionally and with our learning.

Naima El Hallili has thanked her teachers for helping her with her A Level results - Credit: Naima El Hallili

“I was very anxious before my exams but my teachers helped me so much.”

Principal Janet Smith, who has responsibility for A Levels across New City College, added: “I join my colleagues in congratulating this remarkable student cohort and wishing them every success in their next steps at university and in their future careers."

St Paul's Way Trust

Three students accepting places at Oxford or Cambridge are among the success stories this year at St Paul’s Way Trust in Bow.

Tariq Aziz, for example, found out he was going to Cambridge to study maths after achieving A* in both maths and further maths, and an A in economics.

Mursheda Rahi Rahman, meanwhile, is off to University College London after getting A*s in economics and sociology, and an A in government and politics.

On the school’s A Level results, headteacher Firdusi Uddinsaid said: “These students haven’t sat official examinations for many years and their education has been disrupted at a critical time, but despite this they have excelled. Their resilience is truly inspirational.

“I want to wish every St Paul’s Way graduate well for the future and I look forward to hearing about their accomplishments in the years to come.”