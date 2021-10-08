Tower Hamlets children grow their own food at school to sell at market
Green-fingered children from two Tower Hamlets primary schools have grown their own food and sold it at London’s oldest fruit and veg street market.
The pupils from Manorfield in Poplar and Cyril Jackson in Limehouse joined 100 youngsters from 18 other schools for the 10th annual two-day harvest sale at Borough Market.
“This has been a great experience for the children,” Manorfield’s school gardener Holly Martin said. “The chance to learn about where food comes from is the biggest outcome, as well as learning entrepreneurship.”
The harvest fair on October 5 and 6 raised more than £1,100 for The Felix Project food charity, enough for 6,800 meals for families in poverty.
TV’s Ready Steady Cook star Romy Gill, who supports the project, said: “Many children don’t have gardens, so being able to grow fruit and veg in school and learning how to cook and bringing it to market are valuable skills.”
The project gives pupils a chance to learn about food production and coming to the market to sell what they’ve grown could inspire the next generation of food entrepreneurs.
