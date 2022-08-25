Tower Hamlets GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough

This year is the first time students have sat GCSEs since the pandemic - Credit: PA

Students across Tower Hamlets are set to receive their GCSE grades today (August 25), with results to be added to this page as they come in.

Various changes were introduced after two years of study disrupted by Covid, with this the first time exams were sat since the pandemic.

Grade boundaries are more lenient as a result. However, results are still expected to fall overall compared to record highs in 2021 - but remain up on 2019.

Students can pick up results from their schools anytime after 8am, with additional options to receive them via email or a call from a teacher.

For those who do not get the results they want, appeals and resits are available.

Let us know your results and stories at londonlive@archant.co.uk