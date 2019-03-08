Search

Town hall coup? No, just schoolchildren taking over Tower Hamlets to learn about democracy

PUBLISHED: 09:52 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 25 October 2019

Mock council debate at Tower Hamlets where schoolchildren call the shots. Picture: LBTH

Mock council debate at Tower Hamlets where schoolchildren call the shots. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Budding child politicians took over the town hall debating chamber of Tower Hamlets Council to show what tomorrow's political leaders would be like.

Tomorrow's politicians meeting today's mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and council speaker Victoria Obaze. Picture: LBTHTomorrow's politicians meeting today's mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and council speaker Victoria Obaze. Picture: LBTH

Pupils from four primary and junior schools, Marion Richardson, Bigland Green, English Martyrs and Blue Gate Field, were taking part in National Democracy Week.

They met the speaker, Cllr Victoria Obaze, and took part in a mock council debate where they discussed the Suffragette movement and the fight for equality as well as issues around air quality.

"I was impressed at their interest in democracy and talent in debating," Cllr Obaze remarked. "The future political leadership of the East End is in good hands."

The children heard from other councillors first-hand about why they became politicians and also met the mayor, John Biggs, and deputy mayor Asma Begum.

They learned how decisions are made and about the role of committees that scrutinise the work of the council.

