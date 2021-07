Published: 6:35 PM July 7, 2021

'Motherland' by Dellilah Jamal from St Paul’s Way Trust School — oil on paper, self-portrait - Credit: Dellilah Jamal

The annual “creative disruptions” art exhibition by Tower Hamlets schools has creatively disrupted itself this year because of the Covid crisis.

Pupils working from home as well as the classroom are having their artwork displayed online during an unprecedented year of learning.

Rapper, by Anas Sheikh from Stepney Green Sixth Form — pencil drawing of a rapper - Credit: Anas Sheikh

“We have all been thrown online since Covid forced us to adopt new ways of learning,” Tower Hamlets Council's cabinet member for art, Cllr Sabina Akhtar said.

“But I’ve been amazed by the response from teachers and arts organisations keeping things going while we wait for life to return to normal.”

The exhibition, which was coordinated by Tower Hamlets Artist Teacher (THAT) network of secondary schoolteachers and arts organisations, has had to go online because of the pandemic.

Mayor John Biggs said: "The students have made the leap to exhibiting online and are able to reach a wider audience. They have been able to adapt to working with the same creative quality."

‘See Me’ by Samira El-Bahja from St Paul’s Way Trust School — pencil on paper - Credit: Samira El-Bahja

Schools taking part are Bow, Bishop Challoner, Canary Wharf, Central Foundation Girls’, Langdon Park, London East Alternative, Morpeth, Mulberry Academy, Mulberry Girls, Oaklands, Stepney All Saints, Stepney Green Maths and Computing, St Paul’s Way Trust and Swanlea.

THAT gets funding through Tower Hamlets Arts and Music education service and is also supported by Bow Arts, the London Met School of Art, the University of the Arts and the Royal Drawing School.

The Creative Disruptions 2021 exhibition is online until July 16.

