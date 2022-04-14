Majority of Tower Hamlets schools are highly rated by Ofsted

According to Ofsted data, just over 20 per cent of Tower Hamlets schools are rated 'outstanding' - Credit: PA

Tower Hamlets is full of top-rated schools with great ratings from education regulator Ofsted.

Around 97 per cent of primary and secondary schools in the borough have received a 'good' or 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted, according to the local Labour Party.

Ofsted data shows just over 20 per cent of Tower Hamlets schools were labelled 'outstanding' – the watchdog’s best rating – while the vast majority have 'good' ratings.

The borough has 70 primary schools, 17 secondary schools and one all-through school for its population of around 32,000, according to Tower Hamlets Council.

Tower Hamlets Labour Party posted the figures on social media.

It said: “Our great local schools provide a strong foundation for our children to be successful."

However, Independent-Conservative councillor Andrew Wood disputed the claim, arguing while there were good things about the Tower Hamlets education system, it was at a standard level for London.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said: “Our schools offer an excellent education to our children and help set young people up for future success."

