News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Education

Majority of Tower Hamlets schools are highly rated by Ofsted

Logo Icon

Alastair Lockhart, local democracy reporter

Published: 6:16 PM April 14, 2022
Updated: 6:17 PM April 14, 2022
File photo dated 12/09/18 of students in a lesson at school. Primary school teachers are having to b

According to Ofsted data, just over 20 per cent of Tower Hamlets schools are rated 'outstanding' - Credit: PA

Tower Hamlets is full of top-rated schools with great ratings from education regulator Ofsted.  

Around 97 per cent of primary and secondary schools in the borough have received a 'good' or 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted, according to the local Labour Party. 

Ofsted data shows just over 20 per cent of Tower Hamlets schools were labelled 'outstanding' – the watchdog’s best rating – while the vast majority have 'good' ratings.  

The borough has 70 primary schools, 17 secondary schools and one all-through school for its population of around 32,000, according to Tower Hamlets Council. 

Tower Hamlets Labour Party posted the figures on social media.

It said: “Our great local schools provide a strong foundation for our children to be successful."

However, Independent-Conservative councillor Andrew Wood disputed the claim, arguing while there were good things about the Tower Hamlets education system, it was at a standard level for London.  

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said: “Our schools offer an excellent education to our children and help set young people up for future success."
 

Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

London Underground sign

Transport for London

Severe tube delays after person hit by train

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters were called to the health club in Cabot Square after a smell of chemicals was reported

London Live News | Updated

900 evacuated in 'chemical incident' at Canary Wharf health club

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
LFB

London Live News

Two in hospital after 25 firefighters called to Stepney Green blaze

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Dog found dead in Regent Canal, Mile End, on March 22

London Live News

Appeal for information as body of dead dog pulled from canal

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon