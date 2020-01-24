Search

Advanced search

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

PUBLISHED: 17:01 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 24 January 2020

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Archant

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools are facing closure because of "significant concern" over falling pupil numbers.

Smithy Street Primary will be merged with Redlands School in Stepney. Picture: GoogleSmithy Street Primary will be merged with Redlands School in Stepney. Picture: Google

The town hall is proposing to merge Guardian Angels in Mile End with St Anne's Catholic primary school in Whitechapel and Smithy Street with Redlands schools in Stepney.

A report by the council's corporate director of children's services Debbie Jones found the schools would "not have sufficient reception numbers to fill three forms of entry" from September.

It states: "There is significant concern over the long-term sustainability of primary schools in certain parts of the borough, in terms of their falling rolls and the resultant risk to their financial stability.

"The former is a result of demographic changes in the borough where the local demand for school places has fallen and is projected to remain broadly static until 2026/27 and possibly beyond."

The mayor is expected to announce plans to consult on closing Guardian Angels and Smithy Street Primary School at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, January 29.

A preliminary consultation on the closures, as well as drop-in events, were organised over the autumn term but the numbers of people attending "were low".

You may also want to watch:

The results of the preliminary consultations will be published later this month.

Guardian Angel and St Anne's are both Roman Catholic schools and located in two different catchments areas - Stepney and Bethnal Green.

For majority of the Guardian Angels children, the travel distance to St Anne's would be longer, the council found.

"The diocese and schools' leadership and the local authority are working together to explore possible options to minimise the potential impact of the travel distance on children," the council said.

The move follows the controversial decision to shut the 300-year-old Raine's Foundation School in Bethnal Green.

The secondary school had about 550 pupils, just over half its capacity, and students were moved to nearby Oaklands.

A petition against the closure saw more than 3,000 signatures and Tower Hamlets was embroiled in a legal fight over the plans.

"The council has a duty of care to ensure children in its schools are able to receive a high quality education with access to a full curriculum," Ms Jones' report states.

"A school with a declining roll will be challenged to do this effectively because of inevitable financial pressures from reduced funding."

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Scientist at Barts Health lab in Whitechapel ‘sexually bullied’ female colleague, tribunal is told

Specialist biodemical scientist Paul Grist denies 17 allegations of making sexually-motivated comments. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Scientist at Barts Health lab in Whitechapel ‘sexually bullied’ female colleague, tribunal is told

Specialist biodemical scientist Paul Grist denies 17 allegations of making sexually-motivated comments. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

Latest from the East London Advertiser

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA

Wright eager to give Orient fans more to cheer about against Newport County

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

O’s Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Show inspired by Wapping underpass will make debut at arts festival

Rhubarb Ghetto was inspired by an underpass in Wapping. Picture: Kavita Babbar
Drive 24