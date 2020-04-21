Search

Coronavirus: Now two-day Ultra London summer running event is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 14:12 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 21 April 2020

A non-starter... the 2nd annual Ultra London event set for June 2020 is cancelled because of Coronavirus emergency. Picture: Great Run Company

Great Run Company

Thousands of enthusiasts are being told they can’t take part in the summer’s major Ultra London running and walking events which have been cancelled.

The second annual events, drawing tens of thousands of spectators onto the streets, were due to be held on June 20 and 21 but have been scrapped on government advice, organisers announced today.

“This will be disappointing to everyone who was planning on taking part,” the Great Run Company’s chief Paul Foster said.

“But we have to take into account how people will travel to and from events, safe distancing, availability of suppliers and volunteers and the impact on public services.

“Pressure on public services that the coronavirus outbreak is causing is a major factor in the decision to abandon the events.”

Those taking part would have been jogging or walking one of five set distances on public footpaths and through open parkland like the Olympic Park between Hackney Wick and Stratford and the Grand Union Canal towpath, reaching the Thames Barrier at Silvertown to the east, across to Wimbledon Common and Richmond Park to the west.

The organisers are now contacting everyone signed up to take part who are now to get a refund.

