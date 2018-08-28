Queen Mary University to launch a new degree that promises zero student debt

Queen Mary University is to launch the UK’s first ever degree for social change.

The groundbreaking four-year course will see undergraduates studying at the university in Mile End while also working as an apprentice in the social sector.

Students will typically work for a charity, voluntary organisation or social enterprise,

Once the course is complete students will have gained a full bachelor’s or master’s degree while earning a wage and getting real on-the-job experience in their chosen profession.

In addition the course promises zero student debt.

Dr Patrick McGurk, lead academic for Queen Mary’s degree apprenticeship programme said: To date there has been no undergraduate programme which addresses the specific needs of this sector and as such, our degree apprenticeships fill this gap.

Sarah Atkinson, director of policy, planning and communications at the Charity Commission , added: “This initiative aims to support people that want to change the world with building their skills and I really welcome it.”

The course will begin in September and students are expected to earn between £14,000 to £22,500 while they study.