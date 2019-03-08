Green light for go for V&A Museum of Childhood's kaleidoscope stairs

Museum of Childhood's envisaged main hall with architect De Matos Ryan's kaleidoscope starircase centrepiece. Picture: Darc Studio Darc Studio

A major redevelopment of the famous Museum of Childhood has been given the green light by Tower Hamlets Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How the Children's Museum will look in Cambridge Heath Road with architect De Matos Ryan's vision. Picure: De Matos Ryan How the Children's Museum will look in Cambridge Heath Road with architect De Matos Ryan's vision. Picure: De Matos Ryan

Work begins late next year for three new galleries and a large exhibition space in the 147-year-old Grade II-listed Victorian building in Bethnal Green.

They include a learning centre for art and design education with studios, a 'kaleidoscope' staircase in the main hall inspired by optical toys from the museum's collection, better lighting and acoustics and a new café.

It is seen as "a significant milestone" by the V&A to become a museum of design and creativity for children and young people.

"The design is rooted in the needs of a 21st century audience while preserving the iconic Victorian structure," the museum's design director Pip Simpson explained.

"This is our ambition to be a world-leading museum of design and creativity for young people."

The proposals first unveiled in the East London Advertiser a year ago have been refined through 30 design sessions involving Tower Hamlets schoolchildren, teachers and community groups.