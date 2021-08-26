Victoria Park cricket festival bowled out after eight-week innings
A children’s summer cricket festival that could put them on the road to be the champs of tomorrow has just ended at Victoria Park after an eight-week run.
Youngsters from all over east London took part in the festival, supervised by Sportif London club coaches Muhi Mikdad and Ataikur Rahman.
“This was our first festival — but we’ll be back next summer,” Muhi promised. “It motivated the children to be physically active outside school and develop a love for cricket.
“We’re hoping it inspires them onto professional cricket when they’re older, perhaps be the champions of tomorrow.”
The father of two from Stepney Green worked with Ataikur, the club’s badminton and cricket coach from Newham leisure centre, to train the youngsters during the festival, which included a trip to The Oval.
The club plays cricket on Tuesdays and Sundays at Victoria Park, with one team playing in Regent’s Park on Saturdays.
Football is at Hackney Marshes every Sunday in the summer and at Mile End Stadium in winter.
Badminton is at Newham Leisure Centre and SportsDock in Beckton.
Youngsters wanting to join Sportif London club can sign up online or call 07904 113087.