Volunteers spruce up Manorfield School's playground for a brighter future

Volunteers at work at Manorfield Primary. Picture: Manorfield School Manorfield School

Volunteers from all over London turned up in Poplar to spruce up the playground at Manorfield Primary School after recent building work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ready to paint up the benches and tables to make a brighter furure for the children. Picture: Manorfield School Ready to paint up the benches and tables to make a brighter furure for the children. Picture: Manorfield School

They cleared rubbish from the kitchen garden, then sanded down and painted benches and tables in the colours of the school's logo, adding splashes of colour across the playground.

You may also want to watch:

"It means a lot to us that the community has chipped in to improve our school," head-teacher Paul Jackson said.

Job done... playground tables and benches get a lick of paint in all colours. Picture: Manorfield School Job done... playground tables and benches get a lick of paint in all colours. Picture: Manorfield School

"These young people are acting as role models for our children. It's days like this that show how much people can do in a day to brighten up the environment for years to come."

Benches and tables were repaired, rubbish cleared and the garden tidied up after the recent building work.

The volunteers had been invited to the school in Wyvis Street by Apprentice Nation, an organisation helping young people with apprenticeships and social action. In return they get help with their CVs and starting careers.