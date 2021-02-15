Published: 6:00 PM February 15, 2021

Mural of activities created for relaunch of Oxford House - Credit: Mike Brooke

Plans for a women’s writing festival are being drawn up at Bethnal Green’s Oxford House settlement with three "virtual writers-in-residents" already signed up.

The Victorian community centre off Bethnal Green Road, which reopened in 2019 after refurbishment, wants to spread the word to theatre companies and creative organisations looking for space.

Relaunch of Bethnal Green's Oxford House visited by St Matthew's new rector Erin Clark and former rector Kevin Skully in 2019 - Credit: Mike Brooke

“We are developing a festival next year that creates opportunities for young people,” their spokesman said. “We have three virtual writers-in-residence to test new ideas through writing workshops.”

Nigerian Irenosen Okojie, who was presented at the London Short Story festival as “a dynamic writing talent to watch”, is working with a group from East London Carers club.

Grand 'secret chapel' restored for relaunch of Oxford House community centre - Credit: Oxford House

Somali Amina Jama, who has been published in The Things I Would Tell You anthology, plans to work with Kayd Somali Arts and with four emerging East End poets.

Aisha Busby, a children’s writer whose books include A Pocketful of Stars, is to run creative writing workshops for youngsters.