Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Young engineers learn to build bridges

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 January 2019

Pupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Pupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Aspiring engineers were given the chance to build bridges with a special event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Pupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken MearsPupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Pupils from primary schools across the borough were kitted out in hard hats and high visibility vests before given the challenge of building a 19m model bridge.

The youngsters learnt about the skills used in building a bridge as well as the importance of working safely and with other people.

The sessions, which took place across three days and saw schools from Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Waltham Forest take part, were led by an engineer from the Institution of Civil Engineers who answered questions about what it was like to work in the industry.

Paul Brickell, the park’s executive director of regeneration and community partnerships, said: “We are hoping that the young people who come to Bridges for Schools will be inspired to take up careers in engineering and will work on the many great projects here and beyond.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Throwaway plastic floats idea at Canary Wharf’s ‘Winter Lights’ festival of tacking waste

Floating islands of plastic waste at Canary Wharf's Winter Lights festival by Swanlea School pupils. Picture: Lesley Johnson

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google

Bid to contact family of pensioner who died after being arrested and handcuffed at his Bethnal Green home

The gated door to the first-floor flat in Alliston House. Picture: Mike Brooke

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

Sleepy turning... Thermopylae Gate is last turning on Isle of Dogs where you could park free all day. Picture: Google

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Throwaway plastic floats idea at Canary Wharf’s ‘Winter Lights’ festival of tacking waste

Floating islands of plastic waste at Canary Wharf's Winter Lights festival by Swanlea School pupils. Picture: Lesley Johnson

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bid to contact family of pensioner who died after being arrested and handcuffed at his Bethnal Green home

#includeImage($article, 225)

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Bengal earn away reward at Town despite squandered penalty

Woodford Town and Sporting Bengal United players embrace at the end of the match

Young engineers learn to build bridges

Pupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Woeful West Ham humiliated by League One bottom club in FA Cup giant-killing

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s get back on track thanks to Bonne’s timely brace

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne lets fly (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists