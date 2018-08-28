Young engineers learn to build bridges

Pupils from Ranelagh Primary School building their bridge. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Aspiring engineers were given the chance to build bridges with a special event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Pupils from primary schools across the borough were kitted out in hard hats and high visibility vests before given the challenge of building a 19m model bridge.

The youngsters learnt about the skills used in building a bridge as well as the importance of working safely and with other people.

The sessions, which took place across three days and saw schools from Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Waltham Forest take part, were led by an engineer from the Institution of Civil Engineers who answered questions about what it was like to work in the industry.

Paul Brickell, the park’s executive director of regeneration and community partnerships, said: “We are hoping that the young people who come to Bridges for Schools will be inspired to take up careers in engineering and will work on the many great projects here and beyond.”