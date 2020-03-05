Enterprising school pupils take over sales pitch at Spitalfields Market

Brisk business as pupils set up their own stall in Spitalfields Market... Picture: Young Enterprise Young Enterprise

School pupils who set up their own companies have been selling their products at Old Spitalfields Market on stalls as part of an education charity programme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

... selling recycled denim and a dog's tugging toy. Picture: Young Enterprise ... selling recycled denim and a dog's tugging toy. Picture: Young Enterprise

They sold recycled denim, food waste reduction solutions and a even a dog's tug toy.

The youngsters make all the decisions, like what product to make and sell, getting a business plan together and managing their finances.

"This helps them discover skills they never knew they had," Sharon Davies from Young Enterprise education charity explained. "Once-shy young people transform into sales people to eventually lead their own companies."

The pupils were assessed by a panel of judges from the world of business who gave awards for best customer service and best product which was a reusable beeswax sandwich paper.

Young Enterprise education programme helps youngsters discover "skills they never knew they had". Picture: Young Enterprise Young Enterprise education programme helps youngsters discover "skills they never knew they had". Picture: Young Enterprise

The charity motivates youngsters by equipping them with the skills to run a real business or social enterprise.