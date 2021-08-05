News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Education

Budding east London cricketers invited to watch The Hundred

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:29 PM August 5, 2021   
Fun day for young East End cricket fans with their coaches

Muhi Mikdad and Atikur Rahman with youngsters at The Oval to watch new competition The Hundred. - Credit: London Sportif

Children got a day out watching new cricket competition The Hundred at The Oval after being invited by tournament organisers.

Participants in the London Sportif festival, run by Muhi Mikdad from Mile End and Atikur Rahman from Canning Town, watched cricketing stars including England international Jason Roy.

The dads collected the youngsters from their homes to take them to and from the ground. 

They picked up four children in Stepney, six from Canning Town and two in Bermondsey on the way.  

“They were very excited,” Muhi said. “It was their first time as spectators at professional cricket and were keen to learn all the rules.” 

Muhi, who has two children himself, is running an eight week London Sportif festival with fellow coach Atikur at Victoria Park until the end of August.  

You may also want to watch:

The youngsters practice every Tuesday in the park, with the Sunday festival as their showcase. 

They watched matches between the Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire. The Invincibles men’s side won their match by six wickets while Welsh Fire’s women won by 12 runs.

They even took copies of their east London paper reporting on the Victoria Park cricket festival to hand out at The Oval 

The dads even took copies of their east London paper reporting on the Victoria Park cricket festival - Credit: London Sportif

Most Read

  1. 1 Transfer round-up: Leyton Orient bring in eight as departures find new clubs 
  2. 2 Midfielder Ouss Cisse confirms Leyton Orient departure
  3. 3 Man stabbed outside West India Quay DLR station
  1. 4 Police chief to be quizzed at East London Mosque
  2. 5 Somali kitchen in Bethnal Green gets halal help from Amazon staff
  3. 6 Leyton Orient could be without key forwards for season opener at Salford
  4. 7 Data reveals house price rises in Olympic boroughs since London 2012
  5. 8 Legendary east London graffiti pub to reopen after 26 years
  6. 9 Tokyo 2020: Poplar children have their own 'Olympics'
  7. 10 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in July?
Cricket
East London News
Newham News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Roll up for your Pfizer jab... Langdon Park last day Monday, August 2, up to 6pm

Coronavirus

Tower Hamlets stages Covid jab festival

Mike Brooke

person
Tyrese Omotoye made four senior appearances for Norwich before going out on loan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leyton Orient

Tyrese Omotoye impresses on O's trial as Ouss Cisse looks set to depart

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
MP Apsana Begum at housing demo in Canary Wharf in May

Jury sent home for the day in MP Apsana Begum's trial on housing fraud...

Mike Brooke

person
Labour Party's Apsana Begum

Poplar MP acquitted of Tower Hamlets housing fraud

Alastair Lockhart, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon