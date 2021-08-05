Budding east London cricketers invited to watch The Hundred

Published: 12:29 PM August 5, 2021

Muhi Mikdad and Atikur Rahman with youngsters at The Oval to watch new competition The Hundred. - Credit: London Sportif

Children got a day out watching new cricket competition The Hundred at The Oval after being invited by tournament organisers.

Participants in the London Sportif festival, run by Muhi Mikdad from Mile End and Atikur Rahman from Canning Town, watched cricketing stars including England international Jason Roy.

The dads collected the youngsters from their homes to take them to and from the ground.

They picked up four children in Stepney, six from Canning Town and two in Bermondsey on the way.

“They were very excited,” Muhi said. “It was their first time as spectators at professional cricket and were keen to learn all the rules.”

Muhi, who has two children himself, is running an eight week London Sportif festival with fellow coach Atikur at Victoria Park until the end of August.

The youngsters practice every Tuesday in the park, with the Sunday festival as their showcase.

They watched matches between the Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire. The Invincibles men’s side won their match by six wickets while Welsh Fire’s women won by 12 runs.