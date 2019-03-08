Search

Lights, camera, action! Your chance to 'zoom' into the film world at Four Corners' Bethnal Green studios

PUBLISHED: 17:01 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 31 October 2019

Trainees at Four Corners studios get to grips with film production on a previous course. Picture: Four Corners

Trainees at Four Corners studios get to grips with film production on a previous course. Picture: Four Corners

Four Corners

The doors have opened for wannabe movie moguls in London's East End who want a career in film and television.

A free 12-month training course is up for grabs at Bethnal Green's Four Corners studios which includes making a short film, getting professional mentoring, master-classes and network sessions.

The Zoom film school programme for up to 16 people, which also has work-experience placements, is aimed at "under-represented" groups to get a shot at careers in film and TV.

The Tower Hamlets-funded course is open to anyone over 18, but must live in the borough.

Previous Zoom trainees have gone on to work on prestigious productions including Bond 25: No Time to Die, Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker and Mission Impossible: Fallout, as well as music videos and commercials.

The studios at 121 Roman Road is inviting those interested to post CVs, or email info@fourcornersfilm.co.uk, by midnight on November 17.

