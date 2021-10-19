Two hospitalised as 60 firefighters tackle blaze in Stratford
Published: 7:48 AM October 19, 2021
Two were taken to hospital as eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a flat fire in Stratford last night.
Around forty people had to evacuate the block in Jupp Road West as part of the fifth floor was damaged.
London Fire Brigade was called to the incident at around 9.30pm last night (Monday, October 18) and the fire was under control by 10.45pm.
Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Leyton, Homerton, Millwall and East Ham fire stations were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The two taken to hospital had left the property by the time the fire service arrived, and were transported by ambulance.
