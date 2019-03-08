Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Youngsters urge litter bugs to clean up their act with poster campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 August 2019

Posters designed by children have gone on display in four streets. Picture: Gabi Spangenthal

Posters designed by children have gone on display in four streets. Picture: Gabi Spangenthal

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

Children are urging people not to drop litter in a poster campaign displayed on billboards around the East End.

Youngsters crowdfunded for the campaign following a litter pick in Allen Gardens. Picture: Gabi SpangenthalYoungsters crowdfunded for the campaign following a litter pick in Allen Gardens. Picture: Gabi Spangenthal

The posters in or near Commercial Street, Whitechapel Road and Whitechapel High Street were designed by children from Christ Church primary in Spitalfields and volunteers from Second Home and Language Labs.

The school's headmaster, Julian Morant, said: "A very important message for all adults and children who live and work in our area is that it's our community and our responsibility to look after it.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope the posters will be a reminder to everyone and help us to be proud of the special community that we live in."

The brightly coloured displays were paid for from a crowdfunding campaign and follow a litter pick in Allen Gardens, Shoreditch, which was attended by Christ Church pupils and students from Language Labs, a literacy project.

The clean up was organised by students from the ELATT training centre.

The posters will be on display until August 11.

Most Read

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Have your say on new early diagnostic centre opening in east London in 2020

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Have your say on new early diagnostic centre opening in east London in 2020

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coach Ali wants to give local girls chance to play football

England coach Phil Neville consoles his team after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup third place play-off (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Orient to do battle with Justin’s old team-mate

Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell during the memorial service for Justin Edinburgh at Chelmsford Cathedral (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

Weat Ham midfielder is Jack the lad again after fine pre-season

Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul wants to keep improving, despite squad rebuilding job

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

West Ham boss eyes European spot with attacking intent

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during a press conference in Shanghai.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists