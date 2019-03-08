Youngsters urge litter bugs to clean up their act with poster campaign

Posters designed by children have gone on display in four streets. Picture: Gabi Spangenthal Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

Children are urging people not to drop litter in a poster campaign displayed on billboards around the East End.

Youngsters crowdfunded for the campaign following a litter pick in Allen Gardens. Picture: Gabi Spangenthal Youngsters crowdfunded for the campaign following a litter pick in Allen Gardens. Picture: Gabi Spangenthal

The posters in or near Commercial Street, Whitechapel Road and Whitechapel High Street were designed by children from Christ Church primary in Spitalfields and volunteers from Second Home and Language Labs.

The school's headmaster, Julian Morant, said: "A very important message for all adults and children who live and work in our area is that it's our community and our responsibility to look after it.

"We hope the posters will be a reminder to everyone and help us to be proud of the special community that we live in."

The brightly coloured displays were paid for from a crowdfunding campaign and follow a litter pick in Allen Gardens, Shoreditch, which was attended by Christ Church pupils and students from Language Labs, a literacy project.

The clean up was organised by students from the ELATT training centre.

The posters will be on display until August 11.