Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and referendums

Published: 10:57 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 11:02 AM May 7, 2021

Counting for the Tower Hamlets results is getting underway at ExCeL London - Credit: Mike Brooke

Ballot counting for the local election 2021 is getting underway in London and around the country.

Tower Hamlets is now particularly awaiting three results - for the Greater London Authority City and East seat and for referendums on the Isle of Dogs Local Neighbourhood Plan and on if the borough will continue to have a directly-elected mayor.

The liveblog below will be updated throughout today and tomorrow (May 7 and 8) with all the information as it comes in.