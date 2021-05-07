News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and referendums

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 10:57 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 11:02 AM May 7, 2021
Names of voters fraudulantly used for candidate nominations, police discover. Picture: Mike Brooke

Counting for the Tower Hamlets results is getting underway at ExCeL London - Credit: Mike Brooke

Ballot counting for the local election 2021 is getting underway in London and around the country. 

Tower Hamlets is now particularly awaiting three results - for the Greater London Authority City and East seat and for referendums on the Isle of Dogs Local Neighbourhood Plan and on if the borough will continue to have a directly-elected mayor. 

The liveblog below will be updated throughout today and tomorrow (May 7 and 8) with all the information as it comes in.

Local Elections 2021
Tower Hamlets News

