Eleven arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests at Tower Bridge
Published: 10:21 AM August 31, 2021
- Credit: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau
A total of 11 arrests were made during an Extinction Rebellion protest which blocked Tower Bridge.
This means 300 people have been arrested during the first week of the group's fifth round of protests in London.
At around 2.40pm yesterday (August 30) - the Met and City of London Police were called to reports that protesters were blocking Tower Bridge.
Activists were allegedly using a van and caravan to obstruct the road, with some reportedly laying on the junction north of the bridge.
Complex lock-ons, which would need specialist teams to be disabled, were allegedly used to frustrate efforts at removal.
You may also want to watch:
Tower Bridge reopened at 8.20pm.
Most Read
- 1 Pet poodle dies after being savaged in Poplar park
- 2 Man who died in Mile End park named
- 3 Liveable Streets traffic schemes halted after protests across East End
- 4 Rain doesn't dampen Bethnal Green's first cockney seaside beano
- 5 Man hit with metal object in 'racially motivated' Brick Lane attack
- 6 Leyton Orient set to sign Millwall youngster Alex Mitchell
- 7 Rape victim speaks out as Met Police relaunch Ask for Angela scheme
- 8 All Points East: Field Day brings the bass and beats
- 9 Gangland memorabilia auction at Blind Beggar for NHS goes 'Kraysy'
- 10 Red ants invade all six floors of Bromley-by-Bow block of flats