Eleven arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests at Tower Bridge

Published: 10:21 AM August 31, 2021

Police officers surround members of Extinction Rebellion during a protest which blocked Tower Bridge. - Credit: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

A total of 11 arrests were made during an Extinction Rebellion protest which blocked Tower Bridge.

This means 300 people have been arrested during the first week of the group's fifth round of protests in London.

At around 2.40pm yesterday (August 30) - the Met and City of London Police were called to reports that protesters were blocking Tower Bridge.

Activists were allegedly using a van and caravan to obstruct the road, with some reportedly laying on the junction north of the bridge.

Complex lock-ons, which would need specialist teams to be disabled, were allegedly used to frustrate efforts at removal.

You may also want to watch:

Tower Bridge reopened at 8.20pm.