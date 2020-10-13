Empty homes rise 81pc while Tower Hamlets has Britain’s worst waiting list
PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 October 2020
Pemberton
The number of properties left vacant in the East End rose by a shocking 81 per cent on the eve of the national Covid emergency compared to 12 months earlier.
The second highest rise in numbers of empty dwellings in the whole UK in any local authority area was in Tower Hamlets, statistics from Ministry of Housing reveal.
More than 3,300 dwellings fell empty in 2019 compared to just 1,800 the year before, according to a survey by Coulters property agency.
You may also want to watch:
Neighbouring Newham had the fourth highest increase, a rise of 73pc from almost 1,900 in 2018 to just under 3,270 a year later.
“It’s sad to think any house would sit empty when demand is so high,” a spokesman for the property chain said. “These properties could be turned into a homes. There are thousands across the country.”
Worst for increasing ratio of properties falling empty was Hounslow in west London which outpaced Tower Hamlets exactly double with a rise of 162pc in 12 months.
Harrow had the third-highest rise, while areas not doing as bad as Newham in fourth place but still in the top 10 were the Isles of Scilly, Brent in north-west London, West Berkshire, Spelthorn in Surrey, then Oxford and at No 10 Kirklees in Yorkshire.
Tower Hamlets is reputed to have the country’s longest waiting list with 19,000 applicants, while having 3,300 homes in lockdown sitting empty.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.