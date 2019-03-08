Miracle child Leyana gets her dream to see English National Ballet at its new east London studios

Leyana Baltaji and her dad Luay at the opening of English National Ballet's new production studio. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

A little miracle girl who has to carry her own ventilator with her to keep alive got her dream come true to watch dancers at last night's launch of English National Ballet's new east London production studios.

English National Ballet's new production studios where Leyana who dreams of being a belerina was invited to watch a performace. Picture: Mike Brooke English National Ballet's new production studios where Leyana who dreams of being a belerina was invited to watch a performace. Picture: Mike Brooke

Five-year-old Leyana Baltaji from Bow dressed in her best ballerina outfit when she was invited to the production studios at Leamouth, by Canning Town Bridge.

She sat with her dad in the front row at the London City Island complex to watch tracks from William Forsythe's Playlist ballet performed by 12 dancers.

Leyana has the rare Gaune's Syndrome compressing her lungs and other organs which normally means stillbirth, yet she made it to life and now wants to be a ballerina.

But life is limiting for a youngster living with palliative care at the Richard House children's hospice in Beckton.

Leyana Baltaji, 5. at the ballet with her ventilator feeding her lungs to keep her alive. Picture: Mike Brooke Leyana Baltaji, 5. at the ballet with her ventilator feeding her lungs to keep her alive. Picture: Mike Brooke

"She needs the ventilator wherever she goes to help her to breath because of the compression," he dad Luay explained.

"The ventilator supports her lungs, pumping air in and out. There are only two children in Britain with her rare condition."

Leyana wants to be like her heroine Alina Cojocaru, English National's lead dancer.

"My little girl loves ballet," Luay says proudly. "The hospice hosted a dancer from the ballet company who gave Leyana one-to-one lessons and she just love it."

Leyana with her dad invited to watch English National Ballet perform at the new auditirium at Lonson City Island. Picture: Mike Brooke Leyana with her dad invited to watch English National Ballet perform at the new auditirium at Lonson City Island. Picture: Mike Brooke

Luay is originally from Syria who arrived in Britain as a refugee, setting up home in Bow. His daughter Leyana was born here, but was expected to be stillborn.

Yet the miracle child has beaten the odds to survive this long with her rare condition.

The ballet company is working with the Beckton hospice to give children the chance to see productions at the London Coliseum each Christmas, usually The Nutcracker, and meet the dancers.

Their community department's Charlott Kelly said: "The hospice told us they had a child who loves ballet and asked what we could do for her.

Launch of English National Ballet's new HQ in east London. Picture: Mike Brooke Launch of English National Ballet's new HQ in east London. Picture: Mike Brooke

"But it's really sad that Leyana will never know that scope of her life to be a ballerina.

"So we gave her the opportunity. She wants to be a dancer, so we've got to give her the best experience of that while she's here."

The ballet company held workshops at the hospice last year for the children.

Hope Lanek, a carer at Richard House, said: "Leyana just got stuck right in. We always bring experiences to young people who may not otherwise be able to know what it's like."

Their palliative care is not just about medical, but bringing experiences to life-limited children.

Bringing Leyana to the ballet gave her an experience she may never get as an adult.