Search

Advanced search

Miracle child Leyana gets her dream to see English National Ballet at its new east London studios

PUBLISHED: 15:29 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 13 September 2019

Leyana Baltaji and her dad Luay at the opening of English National Ballet's new production studio. Picture: Mike Brooke

Leyana Baltaji and her dad Luay at the opening of English National Ballet's new production studio. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A little miracle girl who has to carry her own ventilator with her to keep alive got her dream come true to watch dancers at last night's launch of English National Ballet's new east London production studios.

English National Ballet's new production studios where Leyana who dreams of being a belerina was invited to watch a performace. Picture: Mike BrookeEnglish National Ballet's new production studios where Leyana who dreams of being a belerina was invited to watch a performace. Picture: Mike Brooke

Five-year-old Leyana Baltaji from Bow dressed in her best ballerina outfit when she was invited to the production studios at Leamouth, by Canning Town Bridge.

She sat with her dad in the front row at the London City Island complex to watch tracks from William Forsythe's Playlist ballet performed by 12 dancers.

Leyana has the rare Gaune's Syndrome compressing her lungs and other organs which normally means stillbirth, yet she made it to life and now wants to be a ballerina.

But life is limiting for a youngster living with palliative care at the Richard House children's hospice in Beckton.

Leyana Baltaji, 5. at the ballet with her ventilator feeding her lungs to keep her alive. Picture: Mike BrookeLeyana Baltaji, 5. at the ballet with her ventilator feeding her lungs to keep her alive. Picture: Mike Brooke

"She needs the ventilator wherever she goes to help her to breath because of the compression," he dad Luay explained.

"The ventilator supports her lungs, pumping air in and out. There are only two children in Britain with her rare condition."

Leyana wants to be like her heroine Alina Cojocaru, English National's lead dancer.

"My little girl loves ballet," Luay says proudly. "The hospice hosted a dancer from the ballet company who gave Leyana one-to-one lessons and she just love it."

Leyana with her dad invited to watch English National Ballet perform at the new auditirium at Lonson City Island. Picture: Mike BrookeLeyana with her dad invited to watch English National Ballet perform at the new auditirium at Lonson City Island. Picture: Mike Brooke

Luay is originally from Syria who arrived in Britain as a refugee, setting up home in Bow. His daughter Leyana was born here, but was expected to be stillborn.

Yet the miracle child has beaten the odds to survive this long with her rare condition.

The ballet company is working with the Beckton hospice to give children the chance to see productions at the London Coliseum each Christmas, usually The Nutcracker, and meet the dancers.

Their community department's Charlott Kelly said: "The hospice told us they had a child who loves ballet and asked what we could do for her.

Launch of English National Ballet's new HQ in east London. Picture: Mike BrookeLaunch of English National Ballet's new HQ in east London. Picture: Mike Brooke

"But it's really sad that Leyana will never know that scope of her life to be a ballerina.

"So we gave her the opportunity. She wants to be a dancer, so we've got to give her the best experience of that while she's here."

The ballet company held workshops at the hospice last year for the children.

Hope Lanek, a carer at Richard House, said: "Leyana just got stuck right in. We always bring experiences to young people who may not otherwise be able to know what it's like."

Their palliative care is not just about medical, but bringing experiences to life-limited children.

Bringing Leyana to the ballet gave her an experience she may never get as an adult.

Most Read

Jailed: Paedophile who enticed schoolgirls to his Bethnal Green flat for sex games

Jailed... Paedophile Paul Sullivan who enticed schoolgirls to his Bethnal Green home. Picture: Met Police

Families evacuated after gas leak in the Isle of Dogs

A major gas leak saw families evacuated from their homes in Limeharbour. Picture: @MPSTowerHam

Teenage cyclist left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after hit and run in Poplar

A 17-year old boy was left with 'life-changing' injuries after a suspected hit and run. Picture: Google

Cyclist, 17, ‘deliberately targeted’ in Poplar hit and run

A 17-year old boy was left with 'life-changing' injuries after a suspected hit and run. Picture: Google

Shop selling knife to teenagers is caught in police ‘sting’ operation on Isle of Dogs

Cllr Asma Begum...

Most Read

Jailed: Paedophile who enticed schoolgirls to his Bethnal Green flat for sex games

Jailed... Paedophile Paul Sullivan who enticed schoolgirls to his Bethnal Green home. Picture: Met Police

Families evacuated after gas leak in the Isle of Dogs

A major gas leak saw families evacuated from their homes in Limeharbour. Picture: @MPSTowerHam

Teenage cyclist left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after hit and run in Poplar

A 17-year old boy was left with 'life-changing' injuries after a suspected hit and run. Picture: Google

Cyclist, 17, ‘deliberately targeted’ in Poplar hit and run

A 17-year old boy was left with 'life-changing' injuries after a suspected hit and run. Picture: Google

Shop selling knife to teenagers is caught in police ‘sting’ operation on Isle of Dogs

Cllr Asma Begum...

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Westley leads Essex to draw at Warwickshire

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

The East London Football Podcast

Dagenham and Redbridge celebrate. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient face another huge test at leaders Exeter City

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex centurion Westley wants more at Warwickshire

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

Poplar born Alex Scott is favourite to ‘sparkle’ as Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winner, study shows

Alex Scott was born in Poplar and is in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/Ray Burmiston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists