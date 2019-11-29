Search

Alpine heat is turned up for Canada Square as winter sets in at Canary Wharf

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 November 2019

Chilly Alpine setting at Canada Square for the festive winter season. Picture: Sean Pollock

Chilly Alpine setting at Canada Square for the festive winter season. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Photographer

Revellers have gone "off piste" at Canary Wharf with an après-ski theme winter watering hole for the festive season.

Alpine chalets erected in Canada Square are dwarfted by Canary Wharf skyscrapers. Picture: Sean PollockAlpine chalets erected in Canada Square are dwarfted by Canary Wharf skyscrapers. Picture: Sean Pollock

They are being "transported" from the iconic skyscraper surroundings to an Alpine setting projected on a giant screen at a lodge-style pop-up food and cocktail venue.

Five heated chalets have been erected in Canada Square Park with seating for up to 20 in each.

Even the outdoor terraces exposed to the winter air are fitted with heaters at the Off Piste venue, while footage of the Northern Lights and Canada's Rocky Mountains are being projected on the interactive screen.

Food is being served from a menu created by two Italian Alpine pizza chefs newly arrived in London.

Most Read

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Stepney shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Iron Miah

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Children at Poplar’s Mayflower Primary ‘top in the country’ for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke

