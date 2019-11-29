Alpine heat is turned up for Canada Square as winter sets in at Canary Wharf

Chilly Alpine setting at Canada Square for the festive winter season. Picture: Sean Pollock Sean Pollock Photographer

Revellers have gone "off piste" at Canary Wharf with an après-ski theme winter watering hole for the festive season.

Alpine chalets erected in Canada Square are dwarfted by Canary Wharf skyscrapers. Picture: Sean Pollock Alpine chalets erected in Canada Square are dwarfted by Canary Wharf skyscrapers. Picture: Sean Pollock

They are being "transported" from the iconic skyscraper surroundings to an Alpine setting projected on a giant screen at a lodge-style pop-up food and cocktail venue.

Five heated chalets have been erected in Canada Square Park with seating for up to 20 in each.

Even the outdoor terraces exposed to the winter air are fitted with heaters at the Off Piste venue, while footage of the Northern Lights and Canada's Rocky Mountains are being projected on the interactive screen.

Food is being served from a menu created by two Italian Alpine pizza chefs newly arrived in London.