Alpine heat is turned up for Canada Square as winter sets in at Canary Wharf
PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 November 2019
Sean Pollock Photographer
Revellers have gone "off piste" at Canary Wharf with an après-ski theme winter watering hole for the festive season.
Alpine chalets erected in Canada Square are dwarfted by Canary Wharf skyscrapers. Picture: Sean Pollock
They are being "transported" from the iconic skyscraper surroundings to an Alpine setting projected on a giant screen at a lodge-style pop-up food and cocktail venue.
Five heated chalets have been erected in Canada Square Park with seating for up to 20 in each.
Even the outdoor terraces exposed to the winter air are fitted with heaters at the Off Piste venue, while footage of the Northern Lights and Canada's Rocky Mountains are being projected on the interactive screen.
Food is being served from a menu created by two Italian Alpine pizza chefs newly arrived in London.