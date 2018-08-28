Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Throwaway plastic floats idea at Canary Wharf’s ‘Winter Lights’ festival of tacking waste

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 January 2019

Floating islands of plastic waste at Canary Wharf's Winter Lights festival by Swanlea School pupils. Picture: Lesley Johnson

Floating islands of plastic waste at Canary Wharf's Winter Lights festival by Swanlea School pupils. Picture: Lesley Johnson

Lesley Johnson/Abbey Wood Studios

A new installation in this year’s Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival made by schoolchildren from Whitechapel has made quite a splash.

Pupils created this floating plastic waste 'island' at Swanlea Secondary's after-school art club. Picture: Lesley JohnsonPupils created this floating plastic waste 'island' at Swanlea Secondary's after-school art club. Picture: Lesley Johnson

The ‘floating islands’ by artist Mürüde Mehmet and 15 pupils at Swanlea Secondary were crafted from discarded plastic bottles which they painted in fluorescent colours.

This was to show the waste created by ‘throwaway’ plastic as the sculptures drifted down streams in Jubilee Park, mimicking how throwaway plastic ends up in the Thames and out to sea.

“Our Winter Lights theme this year is sustainability and reducing waste,” Canary Wharf Group’s curator Keith Watson explained. “This comes from our ‘breaking the plastic habit’ campaign to challenge the throwaway culture and ultimately to become a single-use plastic-free district.”

The pupils gave up their time working on the ‘islands’ at an after-school art club with artist Mehmet to create the thought-provoking installations, which have been popular at the lights festival.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

Sleepy turning... Thermopylae Gate is last turning on Isle of Dogs where you could park free all day. Picture: Google

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Win free tickets for West Ham v Fulham Premier League match at London Stadium

West Ham fans descend on the London Stadium at Stratford. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

Sleepy turning... Thermopylae Gate is last turning on Isle of Dogs where you could park free all day. Picture: Google

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Win free tickets for West Ham v Fulham Premier League match at London Stadium

West Ham fans descend on the London Stadium at Stratford. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Local pupils learn valuable life lessons from basketball legends at Jr NBA Day clinic

Youngsters from London schools worked with NBA stars and coaches at a Jr. NBA Day clinic at CitySport in Clerkenwell.

Throwaway plastic floats idea at Canary Wharf’s ‘Winter Lights’ festival of tacking waste

Floating islands of plastic waste at Canary Wharf's Winter Lights festival by Swanlea School pupils. Picture: Lesley Johnson

Unions slam “outrageous” costing as London Fire Brigade spend on East London estate revealed

Poplar Fire Station. Picture: Brian Cooper

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

O’s need to arrest slump, but there is no need to panic yet

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists