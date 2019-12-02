Election? What election? We're going ice-skating on December 12 at City Island

Election-free zone ice rink at City Island giving politics the cold sholder on December 12. Picture: London City Island London City Island

A new ice rink is being opened for the first time City Island development at Blackwall for all those who would have had enough of the general election by then.

Warm-up session before you hit the ice being run at English National Ballet's new City Island studios. Picture: London City Island Warm-up session before you hit the ice being run at English National Ballet's new City Island studios. Picture: London City Island

The open-air City Island skating rink starts on election night, December 12, and runs until December 20 bringing "Christmas magic" to the recently-completed Hopewell Square.

The 45-minute sessions into the evening promises skating under the glistening lights of City Island's skyscraper towers. Small children taking to the ice can be looked after by "fun penguin" skaters.

A four-day artisan Christmas market in Hopewell Square also opens on December 12 with locally-sourced foods, gifts and even Christmas trees.

The iconic English National Ballet, which opened its new HQ at City Island in September, marks the ice rink opening with a Nutcracker musical performance, followed by pre-ice-skating dance warm-up sessions at its new studios during December.

Craft workshops December 12-15 include making Earth-friendly Christmas decorations. Picture: London City Island Craft workshops December 12-15 include making Earth-friendly Christmas decorations. Picture: London City Island

Craft workshops are also planned from December 12 to 15, but have limited places and need to be booked in advance.

They begin with wine tasting at 8pm December 12, at £20, and festive wreath-making at 7pm on December 13, at £25. Saturday workshops on December 14 include how to make Christmas tree baubles at 3.50pm, at £20, and Cocktail masterclass, 7pm, at £35.

Two weekend 'Winter Wonderland' workshops are being run for children, under 5s and babies, 10.30-11.30am, December 14 and 15, at £8 first child, £3 siblings (adults free),

Other Sunday workshops on December 15 are Christmas bauble embroidery, 2pm, at £25, "planet friendly" non-plastic Christmas cracker making from recycled tissue or card, 4.30pm, at £25, and festive social artwork canvas painting with step by step direction, 7pm, at £25.

Ice rink sessions and workshops can be booked online. Island City by tube: Canning Town