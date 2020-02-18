Volunteers tackle litter in Tower Hamlets

Students from Queen Mary University took part in a previous Big Clean Up. Picture: LBTH LBTH

Tower Hamlets is set to launch its ninth Big Clean Up event after residents collected 118 bags of rubbish during the last community litter pick.

Volunteers will be in Mile End Park from 10.30am on Saturday, February 22 collecting dumped rubbish.

The council is also encouraging residents to litter pick in the borough's streets, parks and along the canal during the week. Groups of between five and 20 people can request a clean-up in locations of their choice.

During the last Big Clean Up in September volunteers collected 118 bags of litter, weighing nearly 30 stone.

A council spokesman said: "Love Your Neighbourhood is the message as Tower Hamlets Council launches its ninth Big Clean Up week.

"This winter edition of the campaign will see residents, council staff, local business and school children coming together to create a cleaner and greener borough."

Volunteers can sign up by emailing communications@towerhamlets.gov.uk.