Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Idea of Diwali festival of light is floated at Canary Wharf to brighten the gloom of Covid darkness

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 November 2020

Diwali Festival of Light returns to Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock

Diwali Festival of Light returns to Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Photographer

A splash of colour is floating on the ponds at Canary Wharf’s Jubilee Park all this week to mark the festival of Diwali.

Floating the Hindu idea of 'light over darkness... good over evil'. Picture: Sean PollockFloating the Hindu idea of 'light over darkness... good over evil'. Picture: Sean Pollock

The floats mark the lead up to the Hindu Festival of Light with a striking flower installations from tonight, November 9, until Sunday night.

The ancient Hindu festival marks the triumph of “light over dark” and “good over evil” which is now being celebrated in east London and around the world.

The floating displays are inspired by the Indian artwork of Rangoli, where patterns are created using powders.

Artist Richard Bragg from RB Floral Design was commissioned by Canary Wharf Group to create floating installations in different sizes and colours, each with a flickering battery-operated candle lit up throughout the week of celebrations.

Steps have been taken to make sure the installations can be seen outdoors at a distance in a Covid-secure manner, during the current emergency, with social distancing measures in place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets posts violent Twitter threats

Young Mayor Mahdi Alam

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Witness appeal to crash at A102 Blackwall Tunnel with car and 2 lorries

Blackwall Tunnel southern approach heading toward Poplar and east London. Stock picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets posts violent Twitter threats

Young Mayor Mahdi Alam

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Witness appeal to crash at A102 Blackwall Tunnel with car and 2 lorries

Blackwall Tunnel southern approach heading toward Poplar and east London. Stock picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Idea of Diwali festival of light is floated at Canary Wharf to brighten the gloom of Covid darkness

Diwali Festival of Light returns to Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock

Ballet turns to film-makers to dance online during lockdown at English National’s City Island studios

Collaboration between choreographgers and film-makers puts English National Ballet online during lockdown. Picture: ENB

West Ham manager David Moyes praises players after Fulham victory

West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire.

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Covid makes East End Bangla drama festival go online with adaptation of Hemingway’s ‘Old Man’

Enough to make you wanna shout... Covid-19 stops live performances for Bangla drama festival. Picture: LBTH