Idea of Diwali festival of light is floated at Canary Wharf to brighten the gloom of Covid darkness

Diwali Festival of Light returns to Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock Sean Pollock Photographer

A splash of colour is floating on the ponds at Canary Wharf’s Jubilee Park all this week to mark the festival of Diwali.

Floating the Hindu idea of 'light over darkness... good over evil'. Picture: Sean Pollock Floating the Hindu idea of 'light over darkness... good over evil'. Picture: Sean Pollock

The floats mark the lead up to the Hindu Festival of Light with a striking flower installations from tonight, November 9, until Sunday night.

The ancient Hindu festival marks the triumph of “light over dark” and “good over evil” which is now being celebrated in east London and around the world.

The floating displays are inspired by the Indian artwork of Rangoli, where patterns are created using powders.

Artist Richard Bragg from RB Floral Design was commissioned by Canary Wharf Group to create floating installations in different sizes and colours, each with a flickering battery-operated candle lit up throughout the week of celebrations.

Steps have been taken to make sure the installations can be seen outdoors at a distance in a Covid-secure manner, during the current emergency, with social distancing measures in place.