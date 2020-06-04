Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

‘No urinating’ signs put up in Victoria Park after complaints

PUBLISHED: 12:25 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 04 June 2020

Signs have been put up in Victoria Park warning people they are on camera. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Signs have been put up in Victoria Park warning people they are on camera. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Archant

Signs warning visitors to Victoria Park they are being watched by CCTV have been put up after dozens of people were witnessed urinating in public over the weekend.

Tower Hamlets Council said enforcement officers and rangers would also be patrolling the park to “challenge anyone seen urinating in public” following complaints from residents.

Victoria Park, voted the capital’s favourite, fully reopened to the public last month after it was closed in March amid concerns visitors were not abiding by social distancing guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

The park became the first major London green space to shut completely after hundreds of people flocked there despite government advice to stay at home. Hundreds of people visited for picnics over the weekend. However public toilets in the area have remained closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus, the council said.

A spokesperson said: “There are significant health risks associated with reopening public toilets, including in parks, which involves ensuring social distancing can be observed and effective cleaning and sanitation can occur.

“The situation is reviewed regularly and we will open toilets in Victoria Park once we feel we are able to safely manage the risk of infection.

“We have put signage up in the park to discourage inappropriate behaviour. Our enforcement officers and park rangers patrol the park, challenging anyone seen urinating in public and encouraging residents to act responsibly.”

It comes after Hackney warned visitors to its open spaces not to urinate in public. Hackney Council handed out more than 70 £150 fines for urinating and littering in London Fields and its surrounding side streets at the weekend.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Canary Wharf worker survives 39-day coma in battle against Covid-19

Darren arrives home after 50 days in hospital. Picture: Lisa Moore

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Tower Hamlets Mayor supports new June 15 date for reopening of schools

Mayor John Biggs has written a letter outlining a revised June 15th date for reopening schools, following concerns expressed by a number of parties. Picture: Mike Brooke

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Most Read

Canary Wharf worker survives 39-day coma in battle against Covid-19

Darren arrives home after 50 days in hospital. Picture: Lisa Moore

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Tower Hamlets Mayor supports new June 15 date for reopening of schools

Mayor John Biggs has written a letter outlining a revised June 15th date for reopening schools, following concerns expressed by a number of parties. Picture: Mike Brooke

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: EFL salary cap ‘could save careers’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

O’s captain McAnuff shares his views on racism, George Floyd, and Black Lives Matter

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham manager Moyes reveals all on new training format, friendlies, and Premier League restart

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

‘No urinating’ signs put up in Victoria Park after complaints

Signs have been put up in Victoria Park warning people they are on camera. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council
Drive 24