‘No urinating’ signs put up in Victoria Park after complaints

Signs warning visitors to Victoria Park they are being watched by CCTV have been put up after dozens of people were witnessed urinating in public over the weekend.

Tower Hamlets Council said enforcement officers and rangers would also be patrolling the park to “challenge anyone seen urinating in public” following complaints from residents.

Victoria Park, voted the capital’s favourite, fully reopened to the public last month after it was closed in March amid concerns visitors were not abiding by social distancing guidelines.

The park became the first major London green space to shut completely after hundreds of people flocked there despite government advice to stay at home. Hundreds of people visited for picnics over the weekend. However public toilets in the area have remained closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus, the council said.

A spokesperson said: “There are significant health risks associated with reopening public toilets, including in parks, which involves ensuring social distancing can be observed and effective cleaning and sanitation can occur.

“The situation is reviewed regularly and we will open toilets in Victoria Park once we feel we are able to safely manage the risk of infection.

“We have put signage up in the park to discourage inappropriate behaviour. Our enforcement officers and park rangers patrol the park, challenging anyone seen urinating in public and encouraging residents to act responsibly.”

It comes after Hackney warned visitors to its open spaces not to urinate in public. Hackney Council handed out more than 70 £150 fines for urinating and littering in London Fields and its surrounding side streets at the weekend.