Floating bins to collect rubbish in St Katharine Docks

One of the seabins at St Katharine Docks. Picture: Lucy Young/St Katharine Docks © Lucy Young

Three floating rubbish bins have been put into St Katharine Docks in a bid to make it a greener marina.

Each of the bins, known as seabins, can collect up to half a tonne of floating debris per year, including waste just 2mm small.

A pump sucks in water from the surface which then passes through a catch bag, keeping the rubbish inside the seabin and pumping the clean water back out.

The seabins are checked on a regular basis and emptied as required,

Paul Tetlow, marina manager at St. Katharine Docks, said: “We have been following the success of the seabin project for quite some time and are delighted to have three seabins at St. Katharine Docks as part of our continuous effort to maintain a sustainable marina.

“We are committed to providing a safe and clean environment for our berth holders, office workers, residents and visitors and are always looking at ways in which we can support sustainability initiatives and help to fight plastic pollution in the oceans.”