Oxfam's 'global crisis' graffiti message sprayed onto Great Eastern street mural

Street graffiti artists spray portrait of a farmer in Ethiopia who lost her entire herd of cattle to drought. Picture: Global Street Art Agency Global Street Art Agency

A graffiti mural has been unveiled in Shoreditch that shows the faces of people already struggling to survive the global climate crisis.

Street artists spraying Oxfam's global warming crisis message on Great Eastern art wall in Shoreditch. Picture: Global Street Art Agency Street artists spraying Oxfam's global warming crisis message on Great Eastern art wall in Shoreditch. Picture: Global Street Art Agency

The mural in Great Eastern Street next to the £750m Stage development is inspired by millions who took part in last month's climate strikes around the world.

Four graffiti artists worked with spray cans and stencils to create the mural to show "who takes the heat" from global warming.

"This not just a future crisis," Oxfam's Sarah Watson explains.

Graffiti portrait of women up to their chests in water flooding their floating island village on Jamuna River in Bangladesh. Picture: Global Street Art Agency Graffiti portrait of women up to their chests in water flooding their floating island village on Jamuna River in Bangladesh. Picture: Global Street Art Agency

"People are already going hungry and losing their homes.

"So we are confronting passers-by with a stark reality of the climate emergency, inspired by the young people who took to the streets."

One panel shows women whose floating village on the Jamuna River in Bangladesh regularly floods.

Art wall in Great Eastern Street with its Oxfam global warming message appearing till the end of October. Picture: Global Street Art Agency Art wall in Great Eastern Street with its Oxfam global warming message appearing till the end of October. Picture: Global Street Art Agency

Another shows a woman farmer in Ethiopia who lost her entire herd of cattle to drought, now struggling to feed her family.

The mural was created by Global Street Art as part of an ongoing programme on the wall space for artists working with charities like Oxfam.