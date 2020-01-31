Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

New trees to be planted in Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 February 2020

More street trees have been announced. Picture: Ken Mears

More street trees have been announced. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Streets across Tower Hamlets are set to get 557 new trees in a bid to improve air quality.

They will be planted in wards designated as having a low percentage of tree canopy cover, helping to reduce pollution as well as making the streets more visually appealing.

Money for the initiative is coming from the Government's urban tree challenge fund, as well as from the mayor of London's greener city fund.

You may also want to watch:

Each of the 20 participating boroughs will be making a financial contribution as well as planting and maintaining the new trees.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Simple steps like planting trees help us address the climate and ecological crisis.

"These additional street trees and improvements to green spaces are targeted in areas where they're most needed."

Almost 3,000 trees will be planted across the capital by the end of March, with the remaining 4,000 planted next winter.

Most Read

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Most Read

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Pro League: GB women denied by weather

Great Britain's Anna Toman

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 0 Sporting Bengal 2

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

New trees to be planted in Tower Hamlets

More street trees have been announced. Picture: Ken Mears

Advertiser letters: London’s green energy and Motability vehicles

London Mayor Sadiq Khan formally launched London Power, which is owned by City Hall. Picture: LONDON ASSEMBLY

League Two: Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 3

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020
Drive 24