New trees to be planted in Tower Hamlets

More street trees have been announced. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Streets across Tower Hamlets are set to get 557 new trees in a bid to improve air quality.

They will be planted in wards designated as having a low percentage of tree canopy cover, helping to reduce pollution as well as making the streets more visually appealing.

Money for the initiative is coming from the Government's urban tree challenge fund, as well as from the mayor of London's greener city fund.

Each of the 20 participating boroughs will be making a financial contribution as well as planting and maintaining the new trees.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Simple steps like planting trees help us address the climate and ecological crisis.

"These additional street trees and improvements to green spaces are targeted in areas where they're most needed."

Almost 3,000 trees will be planted across the capital by the end of March, with the remaining 4,000 planted next winter.