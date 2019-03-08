Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Victorian chemist's Parkesine plastic invention uncovered by Bow Arts project goes on public show

PUBLISHED: 13:01 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 10 May 2019

How the common plastic comb came out of a Victorian chemist's invention. Picture: Bow Arts

How the common plastic comb came out of a Victorian chemist's invention. Picture: Bow Arts

Bow Arts

This may seem like just a cheap plastic comb that you can pick up in any local corner shop—but it has a history that has impacted around the world for two centuries.

Youngsters get to grips with plastic pollution fished out of the river by the Thames 21 environment charity. Picture: John Surron/Thamesd 21Youngsters get to grips with plastic pollution fished out of the river by the Thames 21 environment charity. Picture: John Surron/Thamesd 21

The common comb has real teeth biting into the East End's industrial heritage and its links to modern-day global pollution.

It is part of the story of how plastic was invented by a Victorian chemist in a factory at Hackney Wick which is being told in an exhibition opening next week in Bow.

The inventor responsible for a chemical process that probably led to plastic pollution on the Thames and around the world two centuries later was Alexander Parkes.

Victorian chemist Alexander Parkes who invented plastic formula at Hackney Wick in 1865. Picture: LBH archiveVictorian chemist Alexander Parkes who invented plastic formula at Hackney Wick in 1865. Picture: LBH archive

His invention 160 years ago has been researched by Bow Arts organisation, into how his process has had a global impact ever since.

The 'Raw Materials Plastics' exhibition is being opened next Friday by his descendant Roderick Parkes, exploring the forgotten industrial heritage around the River Lea.

Parkes created Parkesine in 1865, a precursor to celluloid and one of the world's first man-made plastics, developed at the Parkesine works in Wallis Road.

The original Parkesine factory in Wallis Road where plastic was invented. Picture: LBH archive.The original Parkesine factory in Wallis Road where plastic was invented. Picture: LBH archive.

He could never have guessed the impact his invention would have, leading to other plastic processes and eventual pollution of some of the world's rivers and oceans.

The exhibition shows early Victorian plastics and the first mass-produced items appearing in shops in the first half of the 20th century such as combs made in the East End by the British Xylonite company or modern-day coffee mugs, file folders and even furniture.

New artwork commissions in plastic are also on show. Peter Marigold responds to Parkes' early moulding techniques using his own bioplastic, while Frances Scott's new Xylonite film uses state-of-the-art laser scanning to animate 3D images of early plastic objects.

Modern plastics going on show by Bow Arts that have their heritage in Alexander Parkes' original Parkesine. Picture: Carolyn Clark/Plastics Historical SocietyModern plastics going on show by Bow Arts that have their heritage in Alexander Parkes' original Parkesine. Picture: Carolyn Clark/Plastics Historical Society

Bow Arts has been working on the project with the Plastics Historical Society, the V&A and Science museums, Vestry House Museum in Walthamstow, University College London and local authority archives in Hackney, Newham, Barking & Dagenham and Waltham Forest.

The free exhibition opening May 16 at the Nunnery Gallery at 181 Bow Road, opposite Bow Church, runs until August 25 (closed Mondays).

Most Read

Raine’s Foundation School marks 300th anniversary tonight at St Paul’s Cathedral while facing closure

Raine's Foundation... facing closure after 300 years serving the East End. Picture: Google

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England’s London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Colin Ross

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Raine’s Foundation School marks 300th anniversary tonight at St Paul’s Cathedral while facing closure

Raine's Foundation... facing closure after 300 years serving the East End. Picture: Google

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England’s London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Colin Ross

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

UEL hurdler delighted to retain BUCS title

UEL's Khai Riley-Laborde tops the podium at BUCS

McAnuff pleased O’s fans can enjoy Wembley trip

Leyton Orient fans sing during the National League match against Braintree Town at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Fastest sprinters in the world heading to London Stadium

Sprinter Reece Prescod and Stef Reid with students on the track (Pic: Henry Browne)

Victorian chemist’s Parkesine plastic invention uncovered by Bow Arts project goes on public show

How the common plastic comb came out of a Victorian chemist's invention. Picture: Bow Arts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists