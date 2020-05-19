Search

Suspect drug dealers in Stepney kicked out of Arbour Square in police swoop

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 May 2020

Arbour Square Gardens in Stepney... police eject suspect drug dealers. Picture: Google

Arbour Square Gardens in Stepney... police eject suspect drug dealers. Picture: Google

Police have stepped up patrols in Stepney to clear drug dealers plaguing families living around Arbour Square.

Evidence of nitrousoxide sniffing in Stepney which has since plagued neighbourhoods during cononavirus emergency along with illicit street drug dealing. Picture: Mike BrookeEvidence of nitrousoxide sniffing in Stepney which has since plagued neighbourhoods during cononavirus emergency along with illicit street drug dealing. Picture: Mike Brooke

Officers on bikes have “done a great job” clearing the nuisance from the public gardens in the square, according to neighbours.

“They were polite but firm with a few dealers and managed to get them to move on,” one householder observed.

“We now have people using the park for all the right reasons, parents with young children enjoying the sun and grass, a couple of folk exercising.”

Families in Arbour Square get their peaceful gardens back after police move drug dealers out. Picture: GoogleFamilies in Arbour Square get their peaceful gardens back after police move drug dealers out. Picture: Google

A sweep for weapons was also carried out today by a police task force.

Drug dealers and sniffers of nitrousoxide took advantage of the coronavirus lockdown at night, the East London Advertiser reported 10 weeks ago when the emergency began.

It followed a decision by Tower Hamlets Council to leave open the gates at Arbour Square Gardens to save staff having to trek out each evening to lock up.

But neighbours complained that “you can set your watch by the drug-dealing” with cars turning up and the exchange of drugs every night at 7pm.

Most Read

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Riverside parties making life a misery for Limehouse residents as revellers drink, take drugs and have sex

High tide in Narrow Street. The gate has been removed. Picture: Steven Berkoff

Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Bethnal Green flats

London Fire Brigade was called to a converted warehouse in Hollybush Gardens, Bethnal Green, at 5am Monday, May 18. Picture: Google

‘Too many face lockdown in the street or overcrowding’ despite 750 Tower Hamlets new homes being built

17,000 new low-cost homes completed in London in last 12 months, according to GLA, highest number for 18 years. Picture: London Assembly

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

