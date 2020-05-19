Suspect drug dealers in Stepney kicked out of Arbour Square in police swoop

Arbour Square Gardens in Stepney... police eject suspect drug dealers. Picture: Google Google

Police have stepped up patrols in Stepney to clear drug dealers plaguing families living around Arbour Square.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Evidence of nitrousoxide sniffing in Stepney which has since plagued neighbourhoods during cononavirus emergency along with illicit street drug dealing. Picture: Mike Brooke Evidence of nitrousoxide sniffing in Stepney which has since plagued neighbourhoods during cononavirus emergency along with illicit street drug dealing. Picture: Mike Brooke

Officers on bikes have “done a great job” clearing the nuisance from the public gardens in the square, according to neighbours.

“They were polite but firm with a few dealers and managed to get them to move on,” one householder observed.

You may also want to watch:

“We now have people using the park for all the right reasons, parents with young children enjoying the sun and grass, a couple of folk exercising.”

Families in Arbour Square get their peaceful gardens back after police move drug dealers out. Picture: Google Families in Arbour Square get their peaceful gardens back after police move drug dealers out. Picture: Google

A sweep for weapons was also carried out today by a police task force.

Drug dealers and sniffers of nitrousoxide took advantage of the coronavirus lockdown at night, the East London Advertiser reported 10 weeks ago when the emergency began.

It followed a decision by Tower Hamlets Council to leave open the gates at Arbour Square Gardens to save staff having to trek out each evening to lock up.

But neighbours complained that “you can set your watch by the drug-dealing” with cars turning up and the exchange of drugs every night at 7pm.