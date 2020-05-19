Suspect drug dealers in Stepney kicked out of Arbour Square in police swoop
PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 May 2020
Police have stepped up patrols in Stepney to clear drug dealers plaguing families living around Arbour Square.
Officers on bikes have “done a great job” clearing the nuisance from the public gardens in the square, according to neighbours.
“They were polite but firm with a few dealers and managed to get them to move on,” one householder observed.
“We now have people using the park for all the right reasons, parents with young children enjoying the sun and grass, a couple of folk exercising.”
A sweep for weapons was also carried out today by a police task force.
Drug dealers and sniffers of nitrousoxide took advantage of the coronavirus lockdown at night, the East London Advertiser reported 10 weeks ago when the emergency began.
It followed a decision by Tower Hamlets Council to leave open the gates at Arbour Square Gardens to save staff having to trek out each evening to lock up.
But neighbours complained that “you can set your watch by the drug-dealing” with cars turning up and the exchange of drugs every night at 7pm.
