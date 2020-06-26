Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

University to cut energy use by 25% at Whitechapel campus through carbon emissions reduction project

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 June 2020

Queen Mary University of London's Whitechapel campus. Picture: QMUL

Queen Mary University of London's Whitechapel campus. Picture: QMUL

Jonathan Cole Photography Ltd

A university will cut energy use at its Whitechapel campus by 25 per cent through a significant carbon emissions reduction project.

Queen Mary University of London is investing in the project to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance the work and study environment for staff and students.

The changes are expected to lower energy bills by £500,000 per year as the university moves towards smart campuses with greater energy efficiency.

This is expected reduce energy use overall by eight per cent across the entire university.

The Whitechapel campus is the home of Queen Mary’s School of Medicine and Dentistry, where state-of-the-art laboratories and teaching facilities enable academics to train new generations of medical professionals and carry out world-leading research into cancer, air pollution and Covid-19.

Queen Mary University of London facilities operations director Garry Pritchard said: “This work reflects Queen Mary’s continual investment and drive to create smart campuses and lower our carbon footprint.

You may also want to watch:

“Creating a more sustainable university is hugely important to us and through this project we will make tangible savings and better environments for everyone who works and studies across our Whitechapel campus.”

Around the clock smart monitoring will be installed to allow energy use across the campus to be remotely monitored and assessed.

This will provide live energy reporting and alerts - enabling the university to manage a situation and diagnose issues instantly, which will reduce maintenance spends.

New integrated LED lighting systems will be put in place as part of the project, which will dramatically improve energy efficiency and ensure lighting levels are more natural.

The project is funded by Salix Finance, which provides government funding to the public sector to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and lower energy bills.

The work will be completed over 10 months and carried out by energy performance specialists Carbon Numbers.

It will be the third phase of works delivered with Carbon Numbers to create smart campuses at Queen Mary University of London.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park guardians faces £10m cuts under Sadiq Khan’s coronavirus savings plan

The London Legacy Development Corporation could be forced to make cuts of £10million under a savings plan triggered by losses across the capital prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LLDC

Renters ‘call out’ housing secretary Jenryck over Isle of Dogs ‘dodgy’ £1bn Westferry deal

Banner protest at Isle of Dogs Westferry luxury housing scheme. Picture: London Renters Union

Jailed: Whitechapel man who admitted county lines drug dealing in Kent

Whitechapel man Nile Jones pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply at Medway Magistrates' Court. Picture: Kent Police

Coronavirus: ‘We’ll put up homeless singles on spare dockland’ says Tower Hamlets deputy mayor

Tobacco Dock at Wapping... where Tower Hamlets Council would like to put up homless singles on any spare land. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park guardians faces £10m cuts under Sadiq Khan’s coronavirus savings plan

The London Legacy Development Corporation could be forced to make cuts of £10million under a savings plan triggered by losses across the capital prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LLDC

Renters ‘call out’ housing secretary Jenryck over Isle of Dogs ‘dodgy’ £1bn Westferry deal

Banner protest at Isle of Dogs Westferry luxury housing scheme. Picture: London Renters Union

Jailed: Whitechapel man who admitted county lines drug dealing in Kent

Whitechapel man Nile Jones pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply at Medway Magistrates' Court. Picture: Kent Police

Coronavirus: ‘We’ll put up homeless singles on spare dockland’ says Tower Hamlets deputy mayor

Tobacco Dock at Wapping... where Tower Hamlets Council would like to put up homless singles on any spare land. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham reveal new home kit to celebrate their 125th anniversary next season

Mark Noble in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 29

Germany's Steffi Graf in action

University to cut energy use by 25% at Whitechapel campus through carbon emissions reduction project

Queen Mary University of London's Whitechapel campus. Picture: QMUL

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park guardians faces £10m cuts under Sadiq Khan’s coronavirus savings plan

The London Legacy Development Corporation could be forced to make cuts of £10million under a savings plan triggered by losses across the capital prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LLDC

Renters ‘call out’ housing secretary Jenryck over Isle of Dogs ‘dodgy’ £1bn Westferry deal

Banner protest at Isle of Dogs Westferry luxury housing scheme. Picture: London Renters Union