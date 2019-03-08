Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Actor Simon Callow to talk on stage about his passion for music rather than his role as old Scrooge

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 April 2019

Simon Callow... in conversation at the Bishopsgate Institute on May 30. Picture: Bishopsgate Institute

Simon Callow... in conversation at the Bishopsgate Institute on May 30. Picture: Bishopsgate Institute

Bishopsgate Institute

The man who knows what it’s like to be seen as Scrooge is going on stage at the Bishopsgate Institute to explain his role in life.

Journalist and broadcaster Edward Seckerson ready to grill Simon Callow on stage. Picture: Bishopsgate InstituteJournalist and broadcaster Edward Seckerson ready to grill Simon Callow on stage. Picture: Bishopsgate Institute

Simon Callow, whose many film and TV roles have included Scrooge, Charles Dickens himself, King Charles II and even Napoleon, has agreed to be questioned in front of a live audience next month.

He is in conversation with writer and broadcaster Edward Seckerson—but more to do with Callow's deep love of music than his 'day job' as one of Britain's best-loved actors.

Music is one of his enduring passions, having made many appearances with the London Philharmonic and London Symphony orchestras and the London Mozart Players.

But most know him from roles like 'Gareth' in Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, or as Sir Edmund Tilney in Shakespeare In Love in 1998.

He has also been Charles II in England, My England in 1995 and Mr Micawber in Dickens' David Copperfield in 1986.

Callow has a strong leaning towards Dickens, apart from playing Ebenezer Scrooge in the 2001 Christmas Carol Movie.

He played Dickens in An Audience With Charles Dickens in 1996, in The Mystery of Charles Dickens in 2000 and even appeared on TV as the Victorian author in an episode of Doctor Who in 2005.

His conversation on stage with Edward Seckerson is on May 30 in the Institute's main hall at 230 Bishopsgate, in the City, at 7pm. Seckerson has interviewed some of the biggest names in the business such as Leonard Bernstein, Patti Lupone and Dame Diana Rigg.

Most Read

O’s almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-council employees among those embroiled in alleged global scam

Saleh Ahmed, left, promotes his

‘Exhausted’ Edinburgh proud of players after crucial point

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Solihull manager Flowers congratulates ‘worthy winners’ Orient

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

City Island artist Tim Allen is on a mission to open the old Leaway towpath so he can walk to the Olympic Park

Tim Allen...

Most Read

O’s almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-council employees among those embroiled in alleged global scam

Saleh Ahmed, left, promotes his

‘Exhausted’ Edinburgh proud of players after crucial point

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Solihull manager Flowers congratulates ‘worthy winners’ Orient

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

City Island artist Tim Allen is on a mission to open the old Leaway towpath so he can walk to the Olympic Park

Tim Allen...

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient boss talks up commitment of the squad players

Alex Lawless looks to win the ball back for Leyton Orient against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LTA CEO Lloyd hails success of Fed Cup for east London and across Tower Hamlets

Youngsters met with GB's Fed Cup team prior to the World Group II play-off with Kazakhstan (pic Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

West Ham mascots have special day at Leicester City game

West Ham mascot Luke Gardener with dad Chris and Tracy Tombides from DT38 before the match against Leicester City at the London Stadium

Cureton reaches major milestone in style

Jamie Cureton is all smiles before kick-off during the 2016/17 season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham skipper full of praise for rejuvenated Antonio

West Ham celebrate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists