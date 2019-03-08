Actor Simon Callow to talk on stage about his passion for music rather than his role as old Scrooge

Simon Callow... in conversation at the Bishopsgate Institute on May 30. Picture: Bishopsgate Institute Bishopsgate Institute

The man who knows what it’s like to be seen as Scrooge is going on stage at the Bishopsgate Institute to explain his role in life.

Journalist and broadcaster Edward Seckerson ready to grill Simon Callow on stage. Picture: Bishopsgate Institute Journalist and broadcaster Edward Seckerson ready to grill Simon Callow on stage. Picture: Bishopsgate Institute

Simon Callow, whose many film and TV roles have included Scrooge, Charles Dickens himself, King Charles II and even Napoleon, has agreed to be questioned in front of a live audience next month.

He is in conversation with writer and broadcaster Edward Seckerson—but more to do with Callow's deep love of music than his 'day job' as one of Britain's best-loved actors.

Music is one of his enduring passions, having made many appearances with the London Philharmonic and London Symphony orchestras and the London Mozart Players.

But most know him from roles like 'Gareth' in Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, or as Sir Edmund Tilney in Shakespeare In Love in 1998.

He has also been Charles II in England, My England in 1995 and Mr Micawber in Dickens' David Copperfield in 1986.

Callow has a strong leaning towards Dickens, apart from playing Ebenezer Scrooge in the 2001 Christmas Carol Movie.

He played Dickens in An Audience With Charles Dickens in 1996, in The Mystery of Charles Dickens in 2000 and even appeared on TV as the Victorian author in an episode of Doctor Who in 2005.

His conversation on stage with Edward Seckerson is on May 30 in the Institute's main hall at 230 Bishopsgate, in the City, at 7pm. Seckerson has interviewed some of the biggest names in the business such as Leonard Bernstein, Patti Lupone and Dame Diana Rigg.