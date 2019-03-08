Search

Isle of Dogs park recognised with international Gleen Flag Award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 July 2019

Tower Hamlets cabinet member for culture, arts and brexit Sabina Akhtar (second from right) celebrating the latest Green Flag Award with parks officers. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Tower Hamlets cabinet member for culture, arts and brexit Sabina Akhtar (second from right) celebrating the latest Green Flag Award with parks officers. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Archant

Sir John McDougall Gardens on the Isle of Dogs has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the country's top parks.

It is the 12th green space in the borough to have been awarded Green Flag status, which is a sign to the public that it boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive another Green Flag Award.

"We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Sir John McDougall Gardens to such a high standard."

A record-breaking 1,970 green spaces in the UK and another 131 around the world have received a prestigious Green Flag this week.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: "Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

"We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement."

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children's home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Fury over Tower Hamlets 'land grab' claim in fight to stop Raine's School closing

Banners ready for town hall protest to stop Raine's Foundation School being shut down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

