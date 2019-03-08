Isle of Dogs park recognised with international Gleen Flag Award

Tower Hamlets cabinet member for culture, arts and brexit Sabina Akhtar (second from right) celebrating the latest Green Flag Award with parks officers. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council Archant

Sir John McDougall Gardens on the Isle of Dogs has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the country's top parks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is the 12th green space in the borough to have been awarded Green Flag status, which is a sign to the public that it boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive another Green Flag Award.

You may also want to watch:

"We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Sir John McDougall Gardens to such a high standard."

A record-breaking 1,970 green spaces in the UK and another 131 around the world have received a prestigious Green Flag this week.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: "Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

"We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement."