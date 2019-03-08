Environmental campaigners join forces at Bow launch of green cocktail

Campaigners Alicia Joseph and Geoff Juden (back row) with supporters at the launch of the Bethnal Green cocktail at The Victoria in Bow. Picture: Jon King Archant

Campaigners hope to shake and stir up greater awareness of challenges to the environment with the launch of a green cocktail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Geoff Juden and Alicia Joseph respectively back campaigns to save a 500-year old mulberry tree and land at the former nature reserve known as the "Limehouse Triangle".

You may also want to watch:

The pair have marked joining forces to preserve the trees, plants and wildlife in Tower Hamlets by launching the "Bethnal Green" cocktail at The Victoria in Grove Road, Bow, on Tuesday, September 17.

Chloe Wilkin, The Victoria's general manager, said: "This is about saving trees in the face of everyone trying to build on green spaces. We need trees. It's not fair to tear them down."

The green coloured concoction is a mix of melon liqueur, raspberry vodka, apple juice, lemon and sugar syrup with 95p of each drink sold going to environmental charities.

On saving the borough's green spaces, Geoff said: "If we all come together, we can do this. What is lost can't be regained."