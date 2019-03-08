Search

Tower Hamlets Mayor urges government to bring forward ban on diesel and petrol car sales

PUBLISHED: 17:42 05 June 2019

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs. Pic: LBTH

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs. Pic: LBTH

The mayor of Tower Hamlets today called for the government to bring forward a ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars by 10 years.

John Biggs said he has written to the prime minister to ask for the ban on the most polluting cars to be brought forward to 2030.

It is currently planned to come into force in 2040.

Tower Hamlets records some of the highest air pollution levels in London and the majority of harmful emissions, such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2), come from traffic.

In March the borough declared a climate emergency and announced plans to become a zero-carbon council by 2025. Mr Biggs said: "We face a climate emergency and we need urgent action. I'm calling on the government to ban sales of new diesel and petrol cars from 2030, a full ten years earlier than current plans.

"But we also need to help people who rely on their cars to make the switch to cleaner vehicles and other forms of transport. The government must step in and invest in a diesel scrappage scheme and put money back into green car grants."

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

