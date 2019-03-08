What a relief! It won’t cost a dime to ‘spend a penny’ at Liverpool Street station

The public toilets at the busy Liverpool Street main-line terminus are free to use from today, passengers will be relieved to hear.

The move by Network Rail is on track to fullfill its promise to make toilets ‘free to pee’ in all its 19 main-line stations.

The news was a relief for the independent ‘Transport Focus’ watchdog when the penny finally dropped that the controversial 5p charges brought in 30 years ago, which shot up with inflation, were now being dumped.

“Scrapping toilet charges is a welcome step,” the watchdog’s chief executive Anthony Smith said. “Toilets are a priority for station improvement, according to our research.

“This signals the end of fumbling around in your pocket for change to spend a penny.”

Liverpool Street station is used by 67 million passengers a year, the third-busiest railway terminus in the country.

Station manager Stuart Johnson said: “We’re thrilled to make our loos free for everyone. It won’t cost them a penny any more.”

Rail bosses have worked out that 1.3 million toilet users get through 2,000 jumbo loo rolls every year at Liverpool Street that would stretch from the station in Bishopsgate all the way to Amsterdam if rolled out end-to-end, the sort of data extracted in between timetable calculations.