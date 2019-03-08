Search

What a relief! It won’t cost a dime to ‘spend a penny’ at Liverpool Street station

PUBLISHED: 18:05 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 01 April 2019

Sign of the times... public loo now free at Liverpool St station. Picture: Google

Sign of the times... public loo now free at Liverpool St station. Picture: Google

The public toilets at the busy Liverpool Street main-line terminus are free to use from today, passengers will be relieved to hear.

Barrier now scrapped at Liverpool Street gents' loo which had CCTV camera (top left) to stop 'penny dodgers' jumping over. Picture: Network Rail

The move by Network Rail is on track to fullfill its promise to make toilets ‘free to pee’ in all its 19 main-line stations.

The news was a relief for the independent ‘Transport Focus’ watchdog when the penny finally dropped that the controversial 5p charges brought in 30 years ago, which shot up with inflation, were now being dumped.

“Scrapping toilet charges is a welcome step,” the watchdog’s chief executive Anthony Smith said. “Toilets are a priority for station improvement, according to our research.

“This signals the end of fumbling around in your pocket for change to spend a penny.”

1.3m toilet users pass through Liverpool Street station a year, according to Network Rail. Picture: Google

Liverpool Street station is used by 67 million passengers a year, the third-busiest railway terminus in the country.

Station manager Stuart Johnson said: “We’re thrilled to make our loos free for everyone. It won’t cost them a penny any more.”

Rail bosses have worked out that 1.3 million toilet users get through 2,000 jumbo loo rolls every year at Liverpool Street that would stretch from the station in Bishopsgate all the way to Amsterdam if rolled out end-to-end, the sort of data extracted in between timetable calculations.

